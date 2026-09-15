Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Valiant | Tagged: andy fish, rip, Veronica Fish

Andy Fish, Comic Book Creator And Teacher, Dies, Aged 60

Andy Fish, Comic Book Creator And Teacher, Dies, Aged 60

In June this year, comic book creator Andy Fish of Worcester, Massachusetts, was diagnosed with two rare blood cancers, B-cell lymphoma and myelofibrosis, and had a GoFundMe to raise money for a stem-cell transplant that might have saved his life, and was undergoing outpatient chemotherapy in preparation. However, his wife and fellow comic book creator Veronica Fish wrote, "Andy passed away on September 5, 2026, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with two cancers. He brought them down; he fought valiantly. I have never loved and will never be loved like this again. Thank you, darling. And thank you to his family for welcoming me in, loving me so well, and calling me theirs. It is the joy of my life and more than words can express."

Andy Fish studied comic art and illustration at the School of Visual Arts in New York under Will Eisner, and later pursued postgraduate work in illustration and painting at the Rhode Island School of Design, with Jack Kirby and Paul Ryan as both his influences and mentors. He worked in advertising for Nike and Coca-Cola, and in storyboards and character design for Warner Bros. Animation. His paintings were exhibited across the world, but his true love was comics, and he collaborated closely with his wife and creative partner, Veronica Fish, on some of their best-known projects, Evan Dorkin's horror-comedy series Blackwood and its sequel Blackwood: The Mourning After, and the relaunch of Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Sabrina: Something Wicked with Kelly Thompson. Together, they also adapted Kiersten White's novels into the graphic novels Hide and Mister Magic. Andy Fish also worked on Geeks & Greeks with Steve Altes, The Tragic Tale of Turkey Boy, Fly: A True Story Completely Made Up, the folklore graphic novel Werewolves of Wisconsin, Dracula's Army, The Misadventures of Adam West, KI-6: Killers, Bloodshot, Gumby, Pirates of Mars, as well as Spider-Woman for Marvel Comics.

He was also a teacher in comic books at Peabody Essex Museum, Worcester Art Museum, Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and Emerson College, and wrote instructional art books on the back of this, the How to Draw series for Chartwell and Walter Foster, became the Director of Comic Books and Graphic Novels for Makimono Entertainment and was also a mentor and boxing coach with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica, his sons Matthew, Joe and Adam, his mother, Billee LaPrade; his sister, Darlene Dow, his brother, Al LaPrade, and their families. Andy Fish will be buried today at St. George Catholic Church in Worcester. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester or the Hero Initiative. A scholarship in Andy Fish's name is planned at the Worcester Art Museum. The GoFundMe will help with funeral costs.

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