Posted in: Comics | Tagged: After Darkfall, andy lanning, Ant Williams, Diana Lock, Gabriele Barsotti, graphic novel, romance, sci-fi, Webtoon

Andy Lanning, Diana Lock & Gabriele Barsotti on After Darkfall

Andy Lanning, Diana Lock, Ant Williams and Gabriele Barsotti on After Darkfall, a sci-fi romance as a graphic novel and a Webtoon

Andy Lanning is best known in comics for his work with Dan Abnett recreating Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Comics, which became the source material for MCU movies of the same name. But now he's got a new thing, After Darkfall.

"Two centuries after an AI plunged the world into darkness, megacorporation Santzco controls what's left of civilization. Vekka Blackthorne, the CEO's daughter, has everything, until her forbidden visions reveal a truth that could shatter her world. Drawn beyond the city walls into a hidden land of secrets, she discovers the past isn't dead, and the next Darkfall may already be coming."

A chance meeting at Hastings Comic Con between short story writer and screenwriter Diana Lock and Ant Williams of Ideas and Inks led her to ask whether her sci-fi environmental romance screenplay had any legs as a comic book, as she wasn't getting much luck from Hollywood at the time. Ant's business partner, Andy Lanning, got involved and took on the role of Creative Advisor, making suggestions on what would work best for a comic, both for the traditional page and for the webtoon vertical-scrolling format for mobile phones and bringing artist Gabriele Barsotti to the project, who has worked on Iceworld, The Mandalorian, Mad Mab and more.

The comic launched on Webtoon in June with weekly episodes dropping every Wednesday. There are now 80 completed pages of the comic, enough to produce a hardback edition of the comic, so in the next couple of months, a Kickstarter campaign will be run to produce a hardback collection and hopefully fund the next few chapters of the comic.

The plan is to keep going until the whole story, based on the original screenplay, is completed. The Webtoon can be found here, under the Arantium Studios banner, and the Kickstarter launch page from Mad World Robots is here.

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