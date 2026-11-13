Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: angela, miracleman

Angela Gets An Ongoing From Marvel In 2027… Will She Meet Miracleman?

Angela gets an ongoing series from Marvel Comics in 2027… will she meet Miracleman?

Article Summary Marvel launches a new Angela ongoing in February 2027 by Wes Craig and Pere Pérez, sending the angelic warrior to Earth.

Angela’s Marvel history spans Spawn, Guardians of the Galaxy and Asgard, setting up her latest demon-hunting mission.

Neil Gaiman’s Angela rights battle ties directly to Marvel’s Miracleman path, fueling talk of a future Angela meeting.

Angela #1 unleashes demons across New York, with Heven’s assassin facing Abraxis as Miracleman speculation grows.

Marvel Comics is to publish a new ongoing Angela series by Wes Craig and Pere Pérez, starting in February 2027. How intriguing…

Created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane for the Spawn series published by Image. Omits, as well as Angeka spinoffs, Angela entered the Marvel Universe in 2013 after Neil Gaiman sold the rights following the long legal dispute with Todd McFarlane over characters co-created for Spawn, and as part of an eventual exchange programme. She debuted in Age of Ultron #10, joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, and was revealed as Thor's long-lost sister Aldrif Odinsdottir during Original Sin. She later headlined Angela: Asgard's Assassin and Angela: Queen of Hel, and more recently appeared in Marvel Rivals.

Neil Gaiman's lawsuit against Todd McFarlane over ownership and royalties for Angela, Cogliostro and Medieval Spawn ran parallel to the fight over Miracleman rights that McFarlane had acquired from Eclipse. The settlement left Neil Gaiman owning Angela outright. He sold her to Marvel, which then consolidated the publishing rights to Miracleman without opposition. The connection was noted when Angela arrived, and now that Marvel Comics has introduced a new Miracleman in Avengers Armageddon, and now fighting angelic lawyers descending on Manhattan in the wake of Mephisto's contracts being ripped up, how long will it take until Angela and Miracleman meet, in meta-explosion or rights, lawyers, contracts, angels and expiration clauses.

"She sent shockwaves through the Ten Realms. She conquered Hel. She waged war across the cosmos. Now, Heven's deadliest warrior brings her legendary hunt to Earth in an explosive new ongoing series. The series kicks off when a mysterious demon outbreak turns Earth into Angela's new hunting ground, where the divine hero finds unexpected new allies and fresh purpose on new adventures unlike any she's faced before."

"Is Angela Thor's sister? Yes. Was she a Guardian of the Galaxy? Yes. Does she care about either of those? Hel no!" Editor Nick Lowe explained. "Angela's focused on her new assignment from Heven—rid New York City of the epidemic of demons currently plaguing it and you get to read all about it in her new ongoing series!"

ANGELA #1

Written by WES CRAIG

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover A by KAARE ANDREWS

Cover B by WES CRAIG

Cover C by MARK BROOKS (Angelic)

Cover D by ALEXANDER LOZANO

Cover E by PERE PÉREZ

Cover F by MARK BROOKS (Virgin)

DON'T MESS WITH THE ANGEL OF DEATH! Demons are running amok in New York City, and a new demon hunter has been assigned by Heven to hunt and destroy them — ANGELA. Are things not what they seem? What does the demon lord Abraxis want with the Big Apple? Why is Heven so concerned with Earth? Angela doesn't really care but plans to wet her blade with evil blood. On Sale 2/10

"Writing my first Marvel series has been very cool. It's such a fun world to play in," Wes Craig shared. "Angela's an old school warrior. Stoic, no-nonsense, she doesn't suffer fools, doesn't have time for BS, and she's tough as nails. I love that kind of character. But that also makes her an interesting challenge: What would make someone like that show us her heart? And is there anything that would make her break? Over the next year, we're gonna find out…"

"I'm having a crazy amount of fun drawing this series," Pete Pérez added. "Wes and I are totally on the same page with the creative choices for Angela, and he is writing a very fun and layered story. One of the very first comics I bought with my own money was the original Angela miniseries from the '90s, so being able to add my own twists to her design has been very exciting. I love drawing monsters and demons, and I've been wanting to draw fight scenes involving weapons like… swords, axes, spears and medieval stuff, so expect some crazy action! This book is going to make you feel as if a heavy metal song is blasting in your brain!" Come on guys, someone say Kimota in her presence, and see how she reacts….

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