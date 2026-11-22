Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control S05E08: "Boas and Spiders" Preview: Frank's In Charge?

Frank's in charge, and a boa constrictor goes MIA in tonight's episode of FOX's Animal Control, S05E08: "Boas and Spiders." Here's a look!

Article Summary FOX's Animal Control S05E08 “Boas and Spiders” puts Frank in interim charge while Emily heads into the field.

A boa constrictor goes missing during a school visit to the precinct, arriving at about the worst time possible.

The Animal Control preview also points viewers toward S05E09, “Scarecrows and Creepy Crawlers,” airing November 29.

Joel McHale leads Animal Control Season 5, with Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling, and Tad Quill behind it.

We've got your pregame preview for tonight's episode of Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S05E08: "Boas and Spiders," we've got Frank (McHale) temporarily in charge and a boa constrictor on the loose at the worst time possible (not that there's ever a good time). After checking out our preview, make sure to check out the official image gallery for November 29th's S05E09: "Scarecrows and Creepy Crawlers."

Animal Control Season 5 – S05E08 & S05E09 Previews

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 8: "Boas and Spiders" – Frank takes over as interim boss while Emily heads into the field to assist an elderly woman. Meanwhile, a boa constrictor gets loose during a group of schoolchildren's visit to the precinct.

Animal Control Season 5 Episode 9: "Scarecrows and Creepy Crawlers"

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

The FOX series is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

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