Animal Crossing has New Horizons - The Daily LITG 18th May 2020.

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that still contained Black Lightning and the reaction of Tony Isabella to how the character is currently being treated. Above all, however, was Animal Crossing New Horizons finding its way onto Saturday Night Live. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.
Animal Crossing has New Horizons and the ten most-read stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- SNL Examines The Dark Side Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- The First 6 Pages of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zoids
- Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250
- The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon
Mark Brooks and Mark Waid – the ten stories most-read a year ago.
A year ago, when the biggest comic con concern was how they treated guests – and not infected them.
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- A Message From Mark Waid
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
Then from two years ago…
When people were just talking about Rick And Morty Season 4 – how long will Season 5 take?
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
- Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
- How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
- Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- Cartooning & Comics, Creative Cauldron, 3.30pm EDT
- Tea with co-CEO of Archie Comics Nancy Silberkleit, Athens Comics Library 4 – 6pm UTC+03
- Comics & Cocktails hosted by Fantom Comics, Washington D.C. 6.30pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussion and Character Histories, 6.30pm EDT
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Hyde of Superfan Promotions
- Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
