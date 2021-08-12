Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Viz Media to Launch Manga Tie-In

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the incredibly popular video game from Nintendo, has helped literally millions of kids and adults keep their sanity during the pandemic in the last year. Now, Viz Media is launching its first official graphic novel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons—Deserted Island Diary. Tom Nook and other fan favorites are introduced through the medium of manga, bringing the same charm and quirks you know and love from the video game that gave you a reason to live in 2020!

Venture out on hilarious antics and adventures with an abundance of fan-favorite villagers and new human villagers. Sit by the campfire with Gulliver, help Blathers expand the museum, try on countless outfits with the Able Sisters, or have a night party with Wisp! Relive your idyllic video game fantasy of living a carefree life on an island of kawaii anthropomorphized animal neighbours and buddies

The manga includes an animal guide so fans can learn more about some of their favorite villagers in highlighted comics, as well as a special bonus section of gaming tips and tricks so that anyone can improve their island in the video game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons—Deserted Island Diary is the perfect companion for both seasoned and first-time fans with its silly stories, endless imagination, and adorable art aesthetic.

The writer-artist of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Deserted Island Diary is Tokyo native KOKONASU*RUMBA, who made her official CoroCoro magazine debut with Ai CBurger Bakumaru. In 2013, her work Pokupoku Pokuchin won an honorable mention for the 72nd Shogakukan Newcomer Comics Prize, Children's Division. She's best known for Four-Panel YO-KAI WATCH: Geragera Manga Theater, another manga spinoff of a popular all-ages video game. You're in god hands with Rumba's all-ages-friendly manga works.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons—Deserted Island Diary Vol. 1 is out from Viz on September 14th.