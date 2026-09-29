Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: crossover, Tomorrow Girl, Zen The Intergalactic Ninja

Antarctic Press December 2026 Solicits: Tomorrow Girl X Zen Crossover

Antarctic Press' December 2026 Solicits and Solicitations leads with the Tomorrow Girl X Zen, The Intergalactic Ninja Crossover

Article Summary Antarctic Press December 2026 solicits are led by Tomorrow Girl X Zen The Intergalactic Ninja #1, a two-issue crossover.

Ben Dunn, Steve Ross, and Erwin Prasteya bring Tomorrow Girl and Zen together to protect an alien scientist on Earth.

The December 2026 lineup also includes Critter High Tide Special, Furrlough #206, Legacy The Final Chapter #5, and more.

Ninja High School #204 and Savage Sasquanaut #2 round out Antarctic Press December 2026 with supernatural and cosmic action.

Antarctic Press December 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with the Tomorrow Girl crossover with Zen, The Intergalactic Ninja by Ben Dunn, Steve Ross and Erwin Prasteya…

TOMORROW GIRL X ZEN INTERGALACTIC NINJA #1 (OF 2)

(W) Ben Dunn, Steve Ross (A/CA) Erwin Prasteya

An alien scientist escapes a brutal dictator and lands on Earth. However, he is pursued by ruthless bounty hunters. Tomorrow Girl must protect the secret he holds, but can she resist the forces arrayed against her? Perhaps she can, with the help of a new ally: ZEN, THE INTERGALACTIC NINJA! Steve Stern and Dan Cote's '80s indie comic hero teams up with Antarctic Press's Maid of Might in a crossover event for the ages!

$5.99 12/23/2026

CRITTER HIGH TIDE SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Tom Hutchison, Dirk Manning, Jeff Pina (A) Renato Rei, Broomall, Jeff Pina (CA) Renato Rei, Otavio Liborio

Antarctic Press presents another chapter of the Critterverse! Southern California is being flooded by an unknown source. Critter and the local heroes begin to help evacuate the coastal residents in three parallel events: Yellow Jacket makes crude attempts to help but ultimately hinders the heroes, Charity fights with her inner demons while attempting to rescue a bus full of children, and the Super Pawn shop tries to save the gear on display before the store is flooded! $9.99 12/16/2026

FURRLOUGH #206

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Holly Daughtrey

Antarctic Press features and showcases the best in furry talent! In the debut of Eric Nelson and Terrence Williams's "Tales of the Galactic Enforcers," the leader of an elite squad of superbeings among the Galactic Enforcers is transferred to an extremely dangerous assignment. Plus more of "Lizards" by John Holland and Ron Wilber, and "Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest" by JD Calderon and Daphne Lage!

$9.99 12/9/2026

LEGACY THE FINAL CHAPTER #5 (OF 5)

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

The eldritch horror that has held the Earth hostage for thousands of years is finally ready to claim Mankind! Ensnared by the Wrath and its shadows, the Legacy fights against impossible odds to survive in the cyclopean ruins of Pandemonium at the center of the Earth. But Joe's fighting-game genius has fully attuned itself to the incredible, mysteriously deific strength of the Fighter's Legacy…and when everything's on the line, that's when Joe clutches out that Dub! $4.99 12/16/2026

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #204

(W) Alfred Perez (A) Edgar Manjarrez (CA) Ben Dunn

More cross-cultural supernatural shenanigans from Antarctic Press! The ghost with the most enters the body of Roger Wilco as he attempts to leave the Oni House. If he escapes, the world will know his havoc!

$4.99 12/23/2026

SAVAGE SASQUANAUT #2

(W) Wes Hartman (A) Gab Santos (CA) Craig Babiar

More cosmic cryptid action from Antarctic Press! The Solar Titan, having evaded the Aurellian fleet has arrived at a world called Doj. Sasquanaut and Trax explore the port city as Captain Brenner recruits a pair of engineers. Brenner finds Sas and Trax at a local bar, where they have become the life of the party. But the locals have no love for Aurellian officers, and Sas enlists Captain Brenner in an arm-wrestling competition, hoping to get them all out alive! $5.99 12/2/2026

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