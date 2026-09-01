Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, DC Comics, Solicits, Superman | Tagged: Fang Hunters, Savage Sasquanaut, Tomorrow Man

Antarctic Press Has Its Own Tomorrow Man in November 2026 Solicits

Antarctic Press has its own Tomorrow Man in its November 2026 solicits alongside Fang Hunters, Savage Sasquanaut, Critters and Spy Bunnies

Article Summary Antarctic Press November 2026 solicits debut Tomorrow Man #1, a new three-issue series by Renato U. Ruffino and Alessio Nocerino.

Tomorrow Man returns in a fresh Antarctic Press adventure, facing the mysterious new hero Mistero in his latest solo launch.

November also brings Fang Hunters #1 and Savage Sasquanaut #1, adding space vampires and sci-fi Bigfoot action.

Antarctic Press rounds out the month with Critter #15, Horror Comics Hollywood, and the Spy Bunnies Vol. 1 collection.

DC Comics may have a Tomorrow Man now in Metropolis, but Antarctic Press got their first with his own solo series in their November 2026 solicits and solicitations with Tomorrow Man #1 from Renato U. Ruffino, Alessio Nocerino and Nocerino., As well as a launch for Savage Sasquanaut #1 by Wes Hartman and Gab Santos, Fang Hunters #1 by Nate Streeper and Terrence Burks, following space cowboys on a vampire-hunting rampage.

TOMORROW MAN #1 (OF 3)

(W) Renato U. Ruffino, Alessio Nocerino (A/CA) Alessio Nocerino

Tomorrow Man returns in an all-new Antarctic Press adventure as he confronts a new hero known as Mistero. But is he friend or foe? $5.99 11/11/2026

SAVAGE SASQUANAUT #1

(W) Wes Hartman (A) Gab Santos (CA) Craig Babiar

The legendary Bigfoot carves a path of chaos across the galaxy in this rocket-fueled sci-fi action-adventure from Antarctic Press! Captured by aliens, he organizes a prison break, then hijacks a starship from the intergalactic Aurellian Empire. Can the cosmos-cruising cryptid escape the clutches of a maniacal Empress and find a way back to Earth?

$5.99 11/4/2026

FANG HUNTERS #1

(W) Nate Streeper (A/CA) Terrence Burks

Nothing gives a space cowboy more purpose than killing otherworldly vampires with wooden bullets—except maybe cashing in their fangs for Jupiter Moon whiskey at the nearest saloon. It's all in a night's work for Sharpe and his motley crew of planet-hopping vampire hunters. Only this particular night, something goes incredibly wrong. $5.99 11/25/2026

HORROR COMICS HOLLYWOOD (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Andrew Mangum

Antarctic Press's Horror Comics tackles its most dangerous subject yet: Hollywood! Cinema slasters and movie madmen line up to take their shots at your favorite horror comic artists, like chaining them to a desk under a swinging pendulum. The art within may be their finest yet…if not their final. Be afraid…be very afraid! $5.99 11/18/2026

CRITTER #15

(W) Tom Hutchison (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Another ANTARCTIC PRESS SUPERVERSE hit! Tidepool returns and is bringing the oceans with him! High Tide starts here as Critter and the In Crowd race to save Southern California citizens from being swept away! $4.99 11/11/2026

SPY BUNNIES TP VOL 01

(W) Chuck Dixon (A) Erwin Prasetya (CA) Daniel Coronado

Oh, behave, because this cool collection is where Spy Bunnies #1 and 2 come together, baby! It's the Swingin' Sixties, a time of the Cold War, evil criminal organizations and super spies. Enter three special ladies: Patty, Coco and Martine. Most know them as workers at the international Jet Setters Club, but they are secretly part of the agency known as B.U.N.N.Y. They must leap into action to stop a plot to destroy the Vatican! $19.99 10/26/2026

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