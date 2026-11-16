Posted in: Comics | Tagged: AO3, newlitg

AO3 Back Online In The Daily LITG, 16th of November, 2026

AO3 Back Online was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary AO3 Back Online tops Bleeding Cool again, with Archive of Our Own restored and almost fully functional for readers.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from X-Men spoilers to SNL and Star Wars reveals.

Fresh links spotlight more from Thought Bubble weekend, including hidden Star Wars comics and Reese’s Pie in LITG.

LITG also revisits November 15 highlights from the past eight years, plus comic industry birthdays and email signup.

On the train back from Harrogate after a wonderful weekend, and I am bursting with stories to run. Catch up on all of them here! AO3 Back Online was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

AO3 Back Online, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits

In LITG two years ago, DC Comics solicits for February 2025

LITG three years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG four years ago, Porygon Spotlight Hour

LITG five years ago, What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws?

LITG six years ago, All Pokémon GO, All The Time

LITG seven years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And DC suggested that Catwoman and Nightwing were up a tree,

LITG eight years ago, we lost Detective Comics Before Batman

It looks like it was just a little too racist.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Howell , publisher of Claypool Comics

, publisher of Claypool Comics Two Fisted-Science and Feynman's comic creator, Jim Ottaviani

Joe Judt , writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine.

, writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine. Comic book colourist Tom Smith .

. John Peck a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist,

a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist, Comic Con organiser, Everett Watford

Dekker Dreyer, writer of Mondo Atomic B-movie comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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