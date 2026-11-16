Posted in: Comics | Tagged: AO3, newlitg
AO3 Back Online In The Daily LITG, 16th of November, 2026
AO3 Back Online was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- AO3 Back Online tops Bleeding Cool again, with Archive of Our Own restored and almost fully functional for readers.
- The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from X-Men spoilers to SNL and Star Wars reveals.
- Fresh links spotlight more from Thought Bubble weekend, including hidden Star Wars comics and Reese’s Pie in LITG.
- LITG also revisits November 15 highlights from the past eight years, plus comic industry birthdays and email signup.
On the train back from Harrogate after a wonderful weekend, and I am bursting with stories to run. Catch up on all of them here! AO3 Back Online was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
AO3 Back Online, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Archive of Our Own Is Back Online And It's (Almost) Fully Functional
- The Fate Of Cyclops And The Beast In X-Men And DNX #5 (XSpoilers)
- Absolute & Midnight Lead The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
- Tracker S04E06: "Blind Spot": Reenie Needs Colter for a Special Case
- SNL Cold Open Schools Billionaire Tech Bros; Bowen Yang Returns
- Hasbro Unveils Star Wars 50th-Anniversary Princess Leia Black Series
- SNL Cut for Time: The Pope/Bob Dylan, Svetlana/Kurt & Midterms History
- Uncloaking The Covers to Midnight X-Men #2 And Midnight Spider-Man #2
- Creed Brothers Debut as Kasper Brothers At AEW Full Gear
- Christopher Priest On The White Black Panther Controversy Of 2025
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- The Star Wars Comic George Doesn't Know Is Hidden In The Lucas Museum
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie In The Daily LITG, 15th November, 2026
In LITG one year ago, Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits
- Marvel's X-Men February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- Hot Toys Unveils New Predator: Badlands 1/6 Scale Dek Figure
- New Predator: Badlands Dek & Thia Deluxe Hot Toys Set Coming Soon
- Flamevolt, Walking Dead With Superhumans, Debuts At Thought Bubble
- The Rocketeer To Rescue Amelia Earhart In 2026
- Jack Kirby And Frank Frazetta Join Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art
- Scott Snyder Talks More Absolute Batman… And Absolute Joker's Mouth
- ComicBooks For Kids Creates Matching Superman Variant Covers For 2025
- Captain America Receives An Exclusive Kith x Marvel Legends Figure
- Buffy Sequel "Will Bring Back OG Characters for Sure": Chloé Zhao :
- Six Shortlisted Authors For First Graphic Novel Awards
- Posy Simmonds' Next Graphic Novel Is A Cassandra Darke Prequel
- From One Side Of Thought Bubble 2025 To The Other (Video)
- X-Men And Thought Bubble For The Daily LITG, 15th November, 2025
In LITG two years ago, DC Comics solicits for February 2025
- Bleeding Cool Presents: DC Comics' Full February 2025 Solicitations
- Green Lanterns Corps #1 Launches From DC Comics In February 2025
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics February 2025 Solicitations
- Thunderbolts: Doomstrike From Marvel Comics In 2025
- Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman Solicits For February 2025
- The Fate Of Atlantis In DC's New Aquaman Series (Spoilers)
- Batman #157 Gets A Double Length Finale For Chip Zdarsky
- Bryan Hitch & Mark Waid's Last Days Of Lex Luthor, Back in March/April
- DC Vs Vampires Returns For 2025 With World War V: Darkness And Light
- Hasbro Announces Reissue of X-Men 97' Marvel Legends Gambit Figure
- Movie Screening Variant of GI Joe #1 Comic Book Sells on eBay for $800
- Energon, I Hate Fairyland & Transformers For Free Comic Book Day 2025
- PrintWatch: GI Joe & Power Rangers Prime #1 Get Second Prints
- Webtoon Online Store Opens, Offer A Bleeding Cool Reader A $250 Prize
- Film Deal for Chris Geary & Simon Lewis' Flesh & Blood Graphic Novel
- Red Hulk Warning in The Daily LITG, 15th of November 2024
LITG three years ago, Fixing Hank McCoy
- X-Men February 2024 Solicits Will Finally Fix Hank McCoy, The Beast
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- New Trials for Orchis in 7 Krakoan X-Men Comics This Week (Spoilers)
- Immortal Thor #4 Asks Is Storm Worthy To Hold The Hammer? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Fixing Hank McCoy in The Daily LITG, 15th November 2023
- Denzel Washington Starring As Hannibal In New Netflix Film
- Rob Liefeld Introduces Lady Anime to Deadpool & The Marvel Universe
- Daredevil #3 And The Problem With Smartphones (Spoilers)
- Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview Images
- WildCATS Changes The DC Universe On Its Way Out The Door (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Reading Her Own Comic HeroClix For Free Comic Book Day
- Terry Moore's Strangers In Paradise Free Comic Book Day Official Art
- First Look Inside Fall Of The House Of X & Rise Of The Powers Of X
- Counting Down to Béla Lugosi's Definitive Biography by Robert Cremer
- Joe Casey Brings Chap Yaep's Dutch Back To Image Comics
- When Doc Ock Gave Spider-Boy Web Spinners… (Spoilers)
LITG four years ago, Porygon Spotlight Hour
- Tonight Is Porygon Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: Nov. 2022
- The Walking Dead Series Finale Images; "Big Twist" to Spinoffs?
- McFarlane Toys Teases Three New DC Comics Multiverse Figures
- Babylon 5: J. Michael Straczynski Puts to Rest Current Reboot Rumors
- The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill Proves He Put in the Luke Skywalker Work
- Constantine Director Has One Mandatory Change for the Sequel Film
- DickFire or DickBabs? Nightwing Fans Get To Choose Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Free Comic Book Day Gold Titles For 2023 – But Nothing From DC Comics
- No More "Four Batmans" for Warner Bros. Discovery? DCU Roadmap "Close"
- Will Black Adam Kill Batman Before Everyone Else Has A Go?
- PrintWatch: Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Department Of Truth
- Dial "T" for Tiger Man in Fiction House's Rangers Comics, at Auction
- 42 More Cosplay Shots from Thought Bubble 2022 On The Sunday
- Rocketship's Imprint For Kids, Bottlerocket, Starts With Felix The Cat
- These 6 Mutants Can Help Bring the Spice Back to Your Relationship
- Jeremy Haun's 28 Horror Comics Inspired by Lockdown in Haunthology
- Aliens Invade Compton In Rodney Barnes & Alex Lins' Monarch
- DC Comics Delays Shazam Movie Sequel, Thundercrack, One More Time
- Tonight, Jerry Sadowitz Plays His Largest Live Show Ever And Hates It
- Eking Out Dark Crisis For All Its Worth In Today's DC Comics
- 5th Dimensional Imps In Three DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Delays Waller Vs Wildstorm, No Longer For 30th Anniversary
- The Return Of One Punch In DCeased War Of The Undead Gods (Spoilers)
- Bisch Bosch in The Daily LITG 15th of November 2022
LITG five years ago, What If Wolverine Had Eight Claws?
- Marvel's What If…? Returns In March 2022
- Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Episodes 1 & 2 Preview Images
- Was Batman's First Ever Robin… English? (Robins #2 Spoilers)
- Saved by the Bell, Screech & Making Amends for Punch-Down Culture
- Capes Out And Kisses In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5, Out Tomorrow
- Yes, Doctor Who Is The Most Overrated Show On Television Today
- Major Harry Potter Character Revealed As Evil In Wizards Unite Twist
- The X-Men Take on Elsie-Dee and Albert with Iron Studios Newest Statue
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: #ReleaseTheNightmanCut, David Ayer!
- Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut
- Gotham City Without A Batman? Either Of Them?
- Magical Boy Publisher Tapas Media Signs with CAA
- Marvel to Throw Carnage a 30th Birthday Party with One-Shot, Ongoing
- Dreams of a Hulk Planet and the Silver Surfer, Up for Auction
- Will You Get The $2000 Invincible #1 Variant On Comics Vault Live?
- Amazing Spider-Man #78 Beats Joker #9 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- DC Comics Partners With Biden & Harris For Kids Vaccination Posters
- When Will Eisner Foresaw What Comic Book Stores Could Be… In 1972
- John Romita Sr's Origins Of Marvel Comics Cover Art At Auction
- Barbara Gordon Will Use a Wheelchair Again Sometimes in Batgirls
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan The Barbarian #15 Cover Art At Auction
- John Romita Jr & Brian Bendis Action Comics #1019 Full Original Art
- Texas Schools Refuse To Say Whether Or Not They Stock V For Vendetta
- Every Booth And Table (420 Of Them) At Thought Bubble Harrogate 2021
- More Diamond Delays in the Daily LITG, 15th November 2021
LITG six years ago, All Pokémon GO, All The Time
- Star Trek: Why Picard, Sisko and Archer Deserve Their Own Monuments
- Tasks & Rewards for Electric for Electabuzz Research In Pokémon GO
- WWE Firing of Zelina Vega Attracts Attention of SAG-AFTRA Union
- Death Metal #5 Lays Out DC Omniverse Continuity This Week (Spoilers)
- All Pokémon GO, All The Time – The Daily LITG, 15th November 2020
- Who Will Be The Surprise Raid Boss For Late November In Pokémon GO?
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figures Revealed By McFarlane Toys
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Isn't Sure Trump Supporters Understand Series
- Impact Turning Point Results – Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan
- Sanford Greene Working With Patton Oswalt and Milestone at DC Comics
- Emma Rios "Selfishly" Working On New Image Comic Before Pretty Deadly
- ComicBooks For Kids Adds A Military Dimension
- DC Cancels Previous Orders For 3-Month-Late Amethyst #6, FOC Tonight
- Batgirl #50 and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Get Second Printings
- Home Sick Pilots Have A Critical Role – Thank FOC It's Sunday
LITG seven years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17
And DC suggested that Catwoman and Nightwing were up a tree,
- DC Comics Not Reprinting Superman #17 Despite Secret Identity-Revealing Sellout
- DC Bait Readers By Having Catwoman Cheat On Batman With Nightwing in February
- "Doctor Who": With "Children in Need", It's The Doctor to the Rescue!
- Is the Release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League Tied to Boris Johnson's Brexit Plan?
- Terrific Production LLC to Challenge Marvel, Donny Cates With Rival Thor Comic
- Does Lois Lane #8 Solicitation Support the 'Cuck Kent' Theory?
- The Truth About Wolverine, Cyclops, and Marvel Girl Finally Revealed [Spoilers]
- X-Men #2, 2099 Variant Printing Problem With No Beginning or End…
- DC Comics February 2020 Solicitations in Full
- Full Roster Revealed for Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo's Suicide Squad… Who Will Die First?
LITG eight years ago, we lost Detective Comics Before Batman
It looks like it was just a little too racist.
- DC Comics Cancels Detective Comics Before Batman and Alex Ross Hardcovers
- 6 New X-Men Comic Books for February 2019
- Will There Even Be an Uncanny X-Men Comic After #11?
- DC Comics Won't Have Its Own Booth at SDCC Next Year
- Cyclops and Wolverine are the Last X-Men in Uncanny X-Men #12
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Howell, publisher of Claypool Comics
- Two Fisted-Science and Feynman's comic creator, Jim Ottaviani
- Joe Judt, writer of Strata, Death To America and Just Imagine.
- Comic book colourist Tom Smith.
- John Peck a.k.a. The Mad Peck, American underground cartoonist,
- Comic Con organiser, Everett Watford
- Dekker Dreyer, writer of Mondo Atomic B-movie comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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