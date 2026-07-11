Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A.T. Pratt, arc, london
ARC: Comic Book Musicals Of A.T. Pratt, Andrew Alexander & Max Huffman
The Comic Book Musicals of A.T. Pratt, with Andrew Alexander and Max Huffman at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival #london
Article Summary
- A. T. Pratt brought his Comic Book Musicals to ARC London, delivering a rare live spoken-word comics performance.
- Andrew Alexander of Cram Books and Max Huffman joined A. T. Pratt for an energetic reading in Peckham.
- A. T. Pratt showcased inventive new comics, including a flat-printed work designed to be cut up by readers.
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival continues in Peckham with talks, exhibitions and a packed small press fair.
Last night, the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival Talks at The Hub in Peckham, London, ahead of today and tomorrow's ARC small press festival, was host to The Comic Book Musicals of A.T. PRATT, accompanied by C. We really don't do spoken word performances of comic books in the UK. We have to rely on the Americans to bring them to us… Find more coverage on Bleeding Cool using the ARC tag…
I've talked about A.T. Pratt before and his amazing pop-up comic books, and here he takes us through some new comics, including one printed entirely flat that you have to cut up yourself. And he was joined last night by Andrew Alexander from Cram Books and Maxx Huffman for this reading to a small but eager crowd, and now the rest of you… check the video above.
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm, Saturday 11th July-Sunday 12th July 2026
A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers
- MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday
- Arc Festival Saturday night party with ARC X GOB Nation, Saturday, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St.
- "A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers. Exhibitors include:
- A Profound Waste of Time
- A.T. Pratt
- Abigail Rai / Zara Gee
- Alex Taylor
- Anaïs Sière
- Andrés Magán / Peep Media
- Anna Haifisch
- Anna Readman
- Antoine Cossé
- Antoine Orand
- Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)
- Arara x FAWW Gallery
- Avery Hill Publishing
- Babak Ganjei
- Beam Press
- Beingernst Enterprises
- Ben Wheatley
- Blue Funnel Books
- Bobby Joseph
- Books
- Brie Moreno
- Breakdown Press
- Broken Frontier 'Six to Watch'
- Camberwell Comic Club
- Cameron Arthur
- Clarice Tudor
- Clio Isadora
- Colossive Press
- Cram Books
- Dan Cox
- Dan Byron (Manga Originals)
- Dan White
- Dark and Golden Books
- Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)
- Dayeon Auh
- Decadence
- Donya Todd
- Douglas Noble
- Ed Cheverton
- Ed Pinsent
- Emil Friis Ernst
- Elisa Terranera
- Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus
- Emma Roulette
- Evin Collis
- Ferry Gouw
- Fraser Geesin
- Fidèle éditions
- Fidelia Schlegl
- Foot Books
- Francisco de la Mora
- Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective
- Gareth A Hopkins
- Gareth Brookes
- George Manson
- Glacier Bay Books
- Gosh! Comics
- The Gullet Magazine
- The Half-Digested Boy
- Harry Deane Willmott
- Henry McCausland
- Hollow Press
- Hugh Frost
- Iglootree
- Ilya
- Isaac Lenkiewicz
- Jade King
- Jake Machen
- Jesse Kay
- Jim Hemmingfield
- Joe Kessler
- Joe Stone
- Joekillick.Illustration
- John Molesworth
- John Riordan
- John Powell-Jones
- Joseph P Kelly
- Josephine M. K. Edwards
- Jul Quanouai
- Jumbo Press
- Kayla Lui / 9010 Press
- Kieran Rid / Tim Blann
- King Louie's Lab
- Leo Fox
- Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express
- Liam Cobb
- Lily Gould
- Linnea Sterte
- Lizzy Stewart
- Lu Fraser
- Lucinda Purkis
- Lucy Sullivan
- The Mansion Press
- Mark Stafford
- Martha Burgin
- Matt Seneca
- Max Huffman
- Michael D. Kennedy
- Mindless Ones
- Miranda Smart
- Molly Anne Stocks
- Molly Colleen O'Connell
- Myfanwy Tristram
- Nadia Schlosser
- NanaSometimesDraws
- Nate Mcdonough
- Necoco Studio
- Niall Breen
- Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)
- Omipalone Press
- Otto Press
- Owen D Pomery
- PageMasters
- Passage Books
- Passe en profondeur / Emilie Clarke
- Paul Hatcher
- Paul Ashley Brown
- Patrick Wray
- Peony Gent
- Peow2
- Perfect Angel Press
- Periodical
- Physical Interface
- Plastiboo
- Richard Short
- Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter
- Rock & Roll Public Library
- Roman Muradov / Jan Blum
- Sajan Rai
- Sean Azzopardi
- SelfMadeHero
- Shortbox Comics Fair
- Simon Harrison
- SLCZF
- Somnium Books
- Sputnikat
- Stathis Tsemberlidis
- Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne
- Strange Attractor Press
- Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp
- Sylvia
- Threesix
- Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig
- Tom Humberstone
- Tom Jackson
- Turnaround Publisher Services
- Underground Kingdom Comix
- Wai Wai Pang
- Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart
- ZEEL
- Zine Freak
- Zoe Taylor