Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A.T. Pratt, arc, london

ARC: Comic Book Musicals Of A.T. Pratt, Andrew Alexander & Max Huffman

The Comic Book Musicals of A.T. Pratt, with Andrew Alexander and Max Huffman at the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival #london

Article Summary A. T. Pratt brought his Comic Book Musicals to ARC London, delivering a rare live spoken-word comics performance.

Andrew Alexander of Cram Books and Max Huffman joined A. T. Pratt for an energetic reading in Peckham.

A. T. Pratt showcased inventive new comics, including a flat-printed work designed to be cut up by readers.

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival continues in Peckham with talks, exhibitions and a packed small press fair.

Last night, the ARC Contemporary Comics Festival Talks at The Hub in Peckham, London, ahead of today and tomorrow's ARC small press festival, was host to The Comic Book Musicals of A.T. PRATT, accompanied by C. We really don't do spoken word performances of comic books in the UK. We have to rely on the Americans to bring them to us… Find more coverage on Bleeding Cool using the ARC tag…

I've talked about A.T. Pratt before and his amazing pop-up comic books, and here he takes us through some new comics, including one printed entirely flat that you have to cut up yourself. And he was joined last night by Andrew Alexander from Cram Books and Maxx Huffman for this reading to a small but eager crowd, and now the rest of you… check the video above.

ARC Contemporary Comics Festival at Unit 8, Copeland Park, Peckham. 11am-6pm, Saturday 11th July-Sunday 12th July 2026

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers

A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers MOTE Public View, AMP Gallery. 1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday

1 Acorn Parade, Peckham 6am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday Arc Festival Saturday night party with ARC X GOB Nation , Saturday, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St.

, Saturday, 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St. "A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers. Exhibitors include:

A Profound Waste of Time

A.T. Pratt

Abigail Rai / Zara Gee

/ Alex Taylor

Anaïs Sière

Andrés Magán / Peep Media

/ Peep Media Anna Haifisch

Anna Readman

Antoine Cossé

Antoine Orand

Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)

(CAMP!) Arara x FAWW Gallery

x FAWW Gallery Avery Hill Publishing

Babak Ganjei

Beam Press

Beingernst Enterprises

Ben Wheatley

Blue Funnel Books

Bobby Joseph

Books

Brie Moreno

Breakdown Press

Broken Frontier 'Six to Watch'

Camberwell Comic Club

Cameron Arthur

Clarice Tudor

Clio Isadora

Colossive Press

Cram Books

Dan Cox

Dan Byron (Manga Originals)

(Manga Originals) Dan White

Dark and Golden Books

Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)

(Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives) Dayeon Auh

Decadence

Donya Todd

Douglas Noble

Ed Cheverton

Ed Pinsent

Emil Friis Ernst

Elisa Terranera

Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus

AKA Emix Regulus Emma Roulette

Evin Collis

Ferry Gouw

Fraser Geesin

Fidèle éditions

Fidelia Schlegl

Foot Books

Francisco de la Mora

Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective

/ Queer Youth Art Collective Gareth A Hopkins

Gareth Brookes

George Manson

Glacier Bay Books

Gosh! Comics

The Gullet Magazine

The Half-Digested Boy

Harry Deane Willmott

Henry McCausland

Hollow Press

Hugh Frost

Iglootree

Ilya

Isaac Lenkiewicz

Jade King

Jake Machen

Jesse Kay

Jim Hemmingfield

Joe Kessler

Joe Stone

Joekillick.Illustration

John Molesworth

John Riordan

John Powell-Jones

Joseph P Kelly

Josephine M. K. Edwards

Jul Quanouai

Jumbo Press

Kayla Lui / 9010 Press

/ 9010 Press Kieran Rid / Tim Blann

/ King Louie's Lab

Leo Fox

Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express

/ Famicon Express Liam Cobb

Lily Gould

Linnea Sterte

Lizzy Stewart

Lu Fraser

Lucinda Purkis

Lucy Sullivan

The Mansion Press

Mark Stafford

Martha Burgin

Matt Seneca

Max Huffman

Michael D. Kennedy

Mindless Ones

Miranda Smart

Molly Anne Stocks

Molly Colleen O'Connell

Myfanwy Tristram

Nadia Schlosser

NanaSometimesDraws

Nate Mcdonough

Necoco Studio

Niall Breen

Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)

(ZEB.KO) Omipalone Press

Otto Press

Owen D Pomery

PageMasters

Passage Books

Passe en profondeur / Emilie Clarke

Paul Hatcher

Paul Ashley Brown

Patrick Wray

Peony Gent

Peow2

Perfect Angel Press

Periodical

Physical Interface

Plastiboo

Richard Short

Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter

/ Rock & Roll Public Library

Roman Muradov / Jan Blum

/ Sajan Rai

Sean Azzopardi

SelfMadeHero

Shortbox Comics Fair

Simon Harrison

SLCZF

Somnium Books

Sputnikat

Stathis Tsemberlidis

Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne

/ Strange Attractor Press

Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp

Sylvia

Threesix

Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig

/ How To Catch A Pig Tom Humberstone

Tom Jackson

Turnaround Publisher Services

Underground Kingdom Comix

Wai Wai Pang

Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart

/ ZEEL

Zine Freak

Zoe Taylor

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