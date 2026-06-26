Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Arc festival, ben wheatley, comic con, gosh, ilya, Lizzy Stewart, london, Lucy Sullivan, mark stafford, Paul Ashley Brown, Peckham, sean azzopardi, selfmadehero, shortbox
ARC Will Be The Best London Comic Convention This Summer
ARC will be the best London comic book convention this summer, and it's on in Peckham in three weeks. Hopefully it will be a little cooler
Article Summary
- ARC Contemporary Comics Festival lands in Peckham, South London, on 11-12 July with free entry and 100+ exhibitors.
- Expect one of the strongest London comics line-ups of the summer, from indie publishers to guests like Lizzy Stewart.
- Special events include the Mote exhibition at AMP Gallery, Friday talks at UAL, and a Saturday night Peckham party.
- Ben Wheatley will man his own stall, with international artists and standout UK creators making ARC a must-visit in London.
Ahead of the Things To Do In London If You Like Comics edition for July 2026, one comic event I would like to highlight well in advance is the ARC Contempotary Comics Festival being held in Only Fools And Horses country, Peckham in South London, on the weekend of the 11th and 12th of July at Unit 8, Copeland Park, as well as multiple satellite events including an exhibition at AMP Gallery. All events will be free to attend, from 11 am to 6 pm (5 on Sunday).
As they say, "A festival of contemporary comics in South East London, taking place over four days in July, showcasing some of the best independent comics, graphic novels, sequential art and form-altering visual narrative. The festival will launch with an exhibition and talks, before culminating in a comics fair over 2 days, featuring a curated line-up of over 100 UK-based and international artists and publishers. Exhibitors include:
- A Profound Waste of Time
- A.T. Pratt
- Abigail Rai / Zara Gee
- Alex Taylor
- Anaïs Sière
- Andrés Magán / Peep Media
- Anna Haifisch
- Anna Readman
- Antoine Cossé
- Antoine Orand
- Anu Ambasna (CAMP!)
- Arara x FAWW Gallery
- Avery Hill Publishing
- Babak Ganjei
- Beam Press
- Beingernst Enterprises
- Ben Wheatley
- Blue Funnel Books
- Bobby Joseph
- Books
- Brie Moreno
- Breakdown Press
- Broken Frontier 'Six to Watch'
- Camberwell Comic Club
- Cameron Arthur
- Clarice Tudor
- Clio Isadora
- Colossive Press
- Cram Books
- Dan Cox
- Dan Byron (Manga Originals)
- Dan White
- Dark and Golden Books
- Darren Cullen (Spelling Mistakes Cost Lives)
- Dayeon Auh
- Decadence
- Donya Todd
- Douglas Noble
- Ed Cheverton
- Ed Pinsent
- Emil Friis Ernst
- Elisa Terranera
- Emilia McKenzie AKA Emix Regulus
- Emma Roulette
- Evin Collis
- Ferry Gouw
- Fraser Geesin
- Fidèle éditions
- Fidelia Schlegl
- Foot Books
- Francisco de la Mora
- Fredde Lanka / Queer Youth Art Collective
- Gareth A Hopkins
- Gareth Brookes
- George Manson
- Glacier Bay Books
- Gosh! Comics
- The Gullet Magazine
- The Half-Digested Boy
- Harry Deane Willmott
- Henry McCausland
- Hollow Press
- Hugh Frost
- Iglootree
- Ilya
- Isaac Lenkiewicz
- Jade King
- Jake Machen
- Jesse Kay
- Jim Hemmingfield
- Joe Kessler
- Joe Stone
- Joekillick.Illustration
- John Molesworth
- John Riordan
- John Powell-Jones
- Joseph P Kelly
- Josephine M. K. Edwards
- Jul Quanouai
- Jumbo Press
- Kayla Lui / 9010 Press
- Kieran Rid / Tim Blann
- King Louie's Lab
- Leo Fox
- Leomi Sadler / Famicon Express
- Liam Cobb
- Lily Gould
- Linnea Sterte
- Lizzy Stewart
- Lu Fraser
- Lucinda Purkis
- Lucy Sullivan
- The Mansion Press
- Mark Stafford
- Martha Burgin
- Matt Seneca
- Max Huffman
- Michael D. Kennedy
- Mindless Ones
- Miranda Smart
- Molly Anne Stocks
- Molly Colleen O'Connell
- Myfanwy Tristram
- Nadia Schlosser
- NanaSometimesDraws
- Nate Mcdonough
- Necoco Studio
- Niall Breen
- Olivia Sullivan (ZEB.KO)
- Omipalone Press
- Otto Press
- Owen D Pomery
- PageMasters
- Passage Books
- Passe en profondeur / Emilie Clarke
- Paul Hatcher
- Paul Ashley Brown
- Patrick Wray
- Peony Gent
- Peow2
- Perfect Angel Press
- Periodical
- Physical Interface
- Plastiboo
- Richard Short
- Rin Edwards / Amelie Ryder-Potter
- Rock & Roll Public Library
- Roman Muradov / Jan Blum
- Sajan Rai
- Sean Azzopardi
- SelfMadeHero
- Shortbox Comics Fair
- Simon Harrison
- SLCZF
- Somnium Books
- Sputnikat
- Stathis Tsemberlidis
- Stella Murphy / Bridget Meyne
- Strange Attractor Press
- Strangers Publishing / Adam Falp
- Sylvia
- Threesix
- Toby Evans-Jesra / How To Catch A Pig
- Tom Humberstone
- Tom Jackson
- Turnaround Publisher Services
- Underground Kingdom Comix
- Wai Wai Pang
- Will Humberstone / Luke Stuart
- ZEEL
- Zine Freak
- Zoe Taylor
Yes, that's Ben Wheatley, the film director, he also does comics and zines and will have a stall he's manning himself, solo. And yes, that's Lizzy Stewart of There's a Tiger in the Garden. It's that kind of show. Linnea Sterte, Anna Haifisch and Plastiboo are guests as well. But there's more before, during and after the show.
There's a Mote Private View on Thursday 9th July, from 6 pm – 9 pm, and a public view from the Friday the 10th to Sunday the 12th at the AMP Gallery round the corner on Acorn Parade, exhibiting Anna Haifisch, Brie Moreno, Wai Wai Pang, Emil Friis Ernst, Andres Magan, Molly Colleen O'Connell, Zeel, Leomi Sadler, Hugh Frost, Joe Kessler and John Molesworth. There will also be talks (details still being put together) at The Hub at the UAL on Bonar Road in Peckham on Friday. And a Saturday night party with ARC and GOB nation from 6.30 pm until late at The Greyhound on Peckham High St. I'll be there as well, doing my usual video/photo runarounds and looking for the coolest comic books I can find. Feel free to say, and shout me out ahead of time if you want. And after that, it'll be Caption, The Lakes, MCM and Thought Bubble…