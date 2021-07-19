Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster

FXX and series creator Adam Reed's long-running animated spy (when it's not a space adventure, a South Pacific adventure, or any of those seasons) comedy series Archer is set to return for an impressive 12th season with two episodes from the eight-episode season premiering on Wednesday, August 25. And while H. Jon Benjamin's Sterling Archer may no longer be the world's greatest spy, as you're about to see from the following key art released he's got a team by his side ready to leave scorched earth if he wants it. Or if he doesn't want it. To be honest, they do tend to leave a path of destruction in their wake so… good luck, Archer?

FXX's "Archer' is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

Archer Season 12 features H. Jon Benjamin as the (former) world's greatest spy, Sterling Archer; Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital problems, Lana Kane; the late Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and spymaster, Malory Archer; Judy Greer as the loveably crazy office assistant, Cheryl/Carol Tunt; Chris Parnell as the top office spy, Cyril Figgis; Amber Nash as the positively offensive go-getter, Pam Poovey; Adam Reed as the opportunist, Ray Gillette, and Lucky Yates as the unscrupulous scientist, Algernop Krieger. Joining them this season are guest stars Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. Created by Reed and executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions, Archer is produced by FX Productions.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.