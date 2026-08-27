Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: Dan Parent, Josie and the Pussycats

Archie Comics Full Official November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Archie Comics November 2026 Solicits And Solicitations with Josie And The Pussycats

Article Summary Archie Comics November 2026 Solicits spotlight Josie and the Pussycats Rock On, a new one-shot set at Riverdale’s GIRLZ ROCK festival.

Jamie L. Rotante, Holly G, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli team for a music-filled Archie Comics special.

Betty, Veronica, Rock Candi, Black Hood, and the Vixens collide when trouble crashes Josie and the Pussycats’ big show.

Archie Comics November 2026 Solicits also reveal multiple variant covers, including Black Hood, Vixens, and foil editions.

You can find Archie Vs Terminator in Dynamite's November 2026 solicits this month, and Archie, Archie In Hell and Sabrina The Teenage Witch in Oni Press November 2026 solicits, but Archie Comics itself also has its own classic Archie Comics series in their own November 2026 solicits, with Josie And The Pussycats by Jamie L. Rotante, Holly G, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore and Jack Morelli.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT)

(W) Jamie L. Rotante (A) Holly G, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Dan Parent

Riverdale is hosting the first-ever GIRLZ ROCK festival in Pickens Park, with none other than JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS headlining. Also joining in the music mania is Betty, Veronica, and Jola Kitt's own power trio, ROCK CANDI! But when some of Jola's old, rough-around-the-edges friends from her previous hometown decide to invade the festival and start a ruckus, they're going to need extra help to get things under control. And even Josie and the Pussycats' new head of security detail, Kip Burland a.k.a. THE BLACK HOOD, feels outnumbered. Fortunately, Betty and Veronica have a trick up their sleeve: they're calling the VIXENS into action. But will the biker girls have what it takes to restore peace and get the concert back on track? Find out in this ROCK-TASTIC spectacular! $4.99 11/11/2026

As well as these Archie character spotlight variant covers for the series…

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT) CVR B MATT TALBOT BLACK HOOD VAR

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT) CVR C VERONICA FISH VIXENS VAR

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT) CVR D DAN PARENT FOIL FULL ART VAR

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT) CVR E MATT TALBOT BLACK HOOD FOIL VAR

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ROCK ON (ONE SHOT) CVR F VERONICA FISH VIXENS FOIL VAR

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