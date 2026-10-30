Posted in: Comics | Tagged: betty, valentine's day, veronica

Archie Comics Official Full January 2027 Solicits For Valentine's Day

Archie Comics' Official Full January 2027 solicits and solicitations with Betty and Veronica for Valentine's Day

Article Summary Archie Comics' January 2027 solicits spotlight a single release, led by Betty and Veronica's Valentine's Spectacular.

The January 2027 Archie Comics one-shot features two new stories packed with romance, friendship, and classic charm.

Little Archie faces Fangs Fogarty's rude Valentines, while Betty and Veronica help save the holiday spirit.

Katy Keene joins the Archie Comics January 2027 solicits with a movie-set boxing story and lively bonus pinups.

Archie Comics' January 2027 solicitations have just one book now that Oni Press and Dynamite Entertainment are doing all their own Archie comic books as well… but this one seems well-timed for next month. You can find all recent solicitations with this handy tag.

BETTY AND VERONICA'S VALENTINE'S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Dan Parent, Holly Golightly, Margeaux Pepoy, Bob Smith (CA) Dan Parent

There's no better way to celebrate the loveliest day of the year than with America's Sweethearts, Betty and Veronica—oh, and also TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Little Archie and his friends are excited about giving out Valentines to their classmates! But when Fangs Fogarty hands out a bunch of rude Valentines to ruin the day for everyone, will the day that's meant for love and friendship be ruined? Not if Little Betty and Veronica can help it! Then, Katy Keene is filming a movie where she plays a boxer, and Betty and Veronica are on-set to help out and get some on-the-job experience! Katy's delighted to learn that her fight coordinator is none other than K.O.—and so are Betty and Veronica, who take a sudden interest in the world of boxing! With a slew of gorgeous covers, plus a variety of fun stories and pinups, make this comic the one you give to the apple of your eye! $7.99 1/13/2027

And here are the Archie Comics solicitations from Oni Press with X and from Dynamite Entertainment with Archie Vs Terminator and Sabrina the Teenage Witch Vs Vampirella, and Archie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Archie In Hell from Oni Press…

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