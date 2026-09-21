Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: Black Caesar, Ray Anthony Height, shaq, Shaquille O'neal, Stephanie Williams

Archie Official Full December 2026 Solicits With Shaq's Black Caesar

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Vengeance Unchained: The Legend Of Black Caesar by Stephanie Williams, Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye Tiger

Article Summary Archie Comics reveals full December 2026 solicits led by Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Vengeance Unchained: The Legend Of Black Caesar.

Stephanie Williams, Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye Tiger launch a five-issue Black Caesar epic through Archie Comics.

The debut follows Musa, a towering West African king, as slavery, piracy and a rescue mission forge the legend of Black Caesar.

December 2026 also brings Archie Comics Digest #9 Winter Special, alongside covers and character design work for the new series.

The previously promised Shaquille O'Neal Presents: Vengeance Unchained: The Legend Of Black Caesar by Stephanie Williams, Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye Tiger as solicited from Archie Comics for December 2026, with Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, and Matthew Gross from O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions/Authentic Studios. Here are the full solicitations, covers, and character design work from Archie Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations.

SHAQUILLE ONEAL PRESENTS VENGEANCE UNCHAINED THE LEGEND OF BLACK CAESAR #1 (OF 5) CVR A RAY ANTHONY HEIGHT

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Ray-Anthony Height, Studio Skye Tiger (CA) Ray-Anthony Height

The highly-anticipated comics event of the year finally sets sail! Archie Comics teams up with superstar SHAQUILLE O'NEAL to bring the legend of the pirate king BLACK CAESAR to life! An African king of extraordinary physical presence must navigate the brutal transformation from royalty to slavery to piracy, searching for his kidnapped love while discovering that freedom in the Caribbean comes only to those willing to take it by force. In this powerful first issue, Black Caesar (originally known as Musa) rules as king in West Africa. He is a giant of a man, nearly seven feet tall with a warrior-athlete's build. His exceptional size, charisma, and strategic brilliance have made him legendary among West African kingdoms; they've also made him a target for those who want to enslave him. When Captain Maynard, a slave ship captain, launches an assault during a festival and captures Musa's betrothed, Princess Adanna, in the process, Musa must not jut fight for his love, but for the freedom and safety of everyone in his kingdom. From the team of the history making, two-time Eisner-nominated writer Stephanie Williams (Roots of Madness, Temporal) and art from the Eisner winning Ray-Anthony Height and Studio Skye Tiger (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Midnight Tiger), with Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris, and Matthew Gross from O'Neal's Jersey Legends Productions/Authentic Studios overseeing the project. This comics event is between two pop culture behemoths is one that cannot be missed! $4.99 12/2/2026

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #9 WINTER SPECIAL

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Fernando Ruiz, Rosario Tito Pena

Snuggle up and get cozy with a fun-filled Archie Comics Digest! Let these hilarious and heartwarming stories featuring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all their Riverdale friends help you beat the winter blues!

$9.99 12/9/2026

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