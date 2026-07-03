Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, from the ashes, Gen X-23, Inglorious X-Men, X-Men United

Are We Getting A Big X-Men Relaunch In December 2026?

Are We Getting A Big X-Men Relaunch In December 2026? That's what the mutant tea leaves seem to be spelling out...

Article Summary Marvel listings suggest Inglorious X-Men, X-Men United, and Gen X-23 may all conclude with issue #10 by December.

An X-Men Relaunch in December 2026 could bring new #1s, new titles, and a sharper publishing focus for mutants.

Avengers: Doomsday lands December 17, putting X-Men back in the MCU spotlight at the perfect time for a relaunch.

With DNX ending and From The Ashes established in 2024, Marvel may be preparing its next major X-Men Relaunch.

Looking ahead at solicitations, listings, and collections from Marvel Comics, it suggests that the titles Inglorious X-Men, X-Men United, and Gen X-23 may be reaching their end in October, November and December with their tenth issues. I understand that there are demands at Marvel Comics that X-Men-related titles sell more than other titles to justify their publication, as the X-Men IP is baked into publishing decisions. The idea is that an X-Men title should sell more, and if it doesn't, maybe its place should be taken by a different X-Men title that might, potentially, sell better. And has Wolverine in it.

Also, there's a certain film coming to cinemas on the 17th of December, Avengers: Doomsday, bringing the X-Men back to live-action movie as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so there will be a greater spotlight on them, especially with the expected announcement of new X-Men films to follow.

Well, what better time than, with titles coming to an end, and a mass media X-Men spotlight, and the end of the current X-Men/Fantastic Four event DNX also ending in December, than a brand new big X-Men Relaunch, with new issue 1s, new titles and a new focus going forward at Marvel Comics in December 2026, alongside the release of the movie? That's what I am hearing. No suggestion that the creators will change, but everything else might. More details as they reach me…. if they do.

The last big X-Men relaunch followed the Age of Krakoa, with X-Men From The Ashes in 2024, and was announced at SXSW by Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski and SVP/Executive Editor/X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort, with mutants scattered, Krakoa gone, and humanity once again fearful and hostile toward them. The goal was a fresh status quo focused on reintegration and survival rather than wrapping up the previous era, as reflected in the name "From the Ashes" from the opening narration in Giant-Size X-Men #1 back in 1975. So… what now?

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