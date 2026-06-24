Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, doctor doom, Origin Boxes, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Armageddon Can Wait With Captain America In Hell (#12 Spoilers)

Armageddon Can Wait With Captain America In Hell (Captain America #12 Spoilers)

Article Summary Captain America #12 sends Steve Rogers into Hell, where his soul is trapped alongside Doctor Doom and Verdok.

Captain America in Hell faces Doom’s call for an uprising, giving Steve a brutal new view of torture and Armageddon.

Steve Rogers’ journey through Hell shifts his focus from the coming Armageddon and the battle waiting above.

Captain America in Hell ties into Marvel’s bigger chaos, as Origin Boxes awaken new powers and threats.

Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti is published by Marvel Comics today. In which Captain America is dead, and his soul is gone.

No, sorry, that's Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf. I always mix those two up.

Because this Captain America is not dead, and his soul is gone. All the way to hell, with Doctor Doom abnd Verdok.

Captain America may have inspired an uprising in Latveria. Now the former ruler of that land is asking him to do the same in Hell. But Steve Rogers can't resist the wordplay.

But in a fashion reminscent of that one issue of Spawn by Alan Moore and Todd McFarlane, the journey through this world of torture…

…and well as those being tortured…

… gives him a perspective away from the Armageddon battle he was beginning to fight. Gorgeous art by Schiti as well, right?

Armageddon wait for no man. however. Will Steve Rogers remember who he is really fighting for? Will the 9/11 Captain America, now with the powers of Sentry or Hyperion from those Origin Boxes, really be enough? Oh and talking of Origin Boxes…

… they are starting to kick in as well…

Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti, Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf and Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli are all published by Marvel Comics today.

Captain America #12 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON!

FROZEN…IN HELL! After S.H.I.E.L.D.'s campaign in Latveria meets a brutal and violent end, Captain America finds himself in the last place he expected to be, alongside the last person he expected to see again. Where has Victor Von Doom been since the FALL OF DOOM, and what does he want with Steve Rogers? Find out here as everything hurtles toward ARMAGEDDON! Ultimate Endgame #5 by Deniz Camp, Mark Brooks, Terry Dodson, Jonas Scharf

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances.

THE END OF THE LINE! The universe hangs by a thread as our weary heroes face their final, crushing challenge: the ultimate, cataclysmic showdown with The Maker! Everything they have fought for, everything they believe in, will be tested in this pulse-pounding, oversized final issue. There are no more retreats, no more second chances. Ultimate Impact: Reborn #2 by Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli

WONDER MAN (RE)BORN! With the ORIGIN BOXES scattered, new heroes (and villains) rise across the Marvel Universe. Miles Morales races to undo the damage – but is it too late?! And a new threat from the Ultimate U is at large…and aiming the Ultimate Nega-Bands right in the Punisher's face!

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