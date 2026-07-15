Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky, David Colton, doctor doom, general ross, Semiquincentennial

Armageddon "Spreading" American Democracy On Earth And Hell (Spoilers)

Marvel's Avengers Armageddon and Captain America, "Spreading" American Democracy on Earth as it is in Hell (Spoilers)

Article Summary Armageddon splits across Earth and Hell as Captain America lies in a coma while Steve Rogers debates Doctor Doom below.

General Ross pushes Armageddon toward global war, using Doom’s prediction tech to impose democracy by force.

Avengers: Armageddon #2 unleashes David Colton with Origin Box power, creating a wild new threat Ross never foresaw.

Armageddon takes another turn, raising fears of a darker conflict beyond Ross' Pax Americana.

Today, Marvel Comics publishes Captain America #13 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima, and Avengers: Armageddon #2 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar, both part of the Armageddon event. And it takes a twist or three. It begins with Steve Rogers, Captain America, in a coma, after being all but killed by General Ross, the Red Hulk, in Latveria. And Spider-Man is by his bedside, all the masks are coming off. And we get a little Avengers Armageddon exposition…

We have seen General Ross, the Red Hulk, and his plans to install democracy around the world by force, with his Hulked-Up U.S. Army. A satire of certain American manifestos over the years…

…he is using Doctor Doom's prediction machines, and we have seen a future where Captain America is imprisoned, and the world is run by Red Hulk, imposing democracy wherever there is even a suggestion of its need, and after killing off all the superheroes. Almost all. The Battle of Symkaria, playing it is how this was meant to begin.

As ever, the villain has a point, just as Doctor Doom did when he took over the world before all this started, and whose imprisonment of General Ross wargamed that particular future.

I wonder if this was originally planned for the Semiquincentennial? But there is a bit of a problem with his plans, and it may be enough to scupper them all. The UN has already banned superhero participation in dealing with General Ross, something they ignored, and General Ross expected…

First, Russia is getting involved, and they have their own agenda…

…as David Colton, the Captain America recruited by General Ross, inspired by 9/11 and who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, has had a bit of a power boost. Something General Ross never foresaw, as it came from another universe.

Power that came from the Origin Boxes, taken from the Ultimate Universe to the 616 Marvel Universe, and granted powers that Ultimate Tony Stark originally intended to restore powers and destinies taken from that universe by The Maker. Even if they sometimes reached the wrong people, and in this case, the wrong universe. David Colton appears to have the powers of The Sentry or Hyperion…

And so, as General Ross takes the battle to a populated area to try and play the superheroes, as well as trying to argue his case for imposing democracy worldwide….

So Captain America has a similar conversation with Doctor Doom in Hell…

And as Doctor Doom and Captain America debate the merits of democracy in the underworld… the battle continues on Earth.

Maybe the argument with David Colton might have gone over better with David Colton if he hadn't tried to restage 9/11 in Kronlia…

Indeed, maybe General Ross might have a future trying to impose democracy in Hell? That does seem to be where he is heading…

But for now, General Ross' future might be further East… in the hands of another superpower.

Captured by Russian forces. Was this part of the future that General Ross saw? Will he be used against Ukraine? Maybe the rest of the former Soviet countries? Is that where Armageddon is now heading?

Or has it now jumped in another direction? Could a resultant Armageddon be worse than General Ross' Pax Americana? Captain America #13 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima, and Avengers: Armageddon #2 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar are both published today…

Captain America #13 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer… $4.99 7/15/2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HELL'S ANGEL! VICTOR VON DOOM has captured the soul of Captain America, dragging him to an unfamiliar battlefield to use him as an unwilling weapon. As Steve Rogers struggles to survive in a world he doesn't understand, the world he left behind needs him more than ever. And ARMAGEDDON draws ever closer… $4.99 7/15/2026 Avengers: Armageddon #2 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

THE FINAL RECKONING THAT LEADS TO A MAJOR SHAKEUP FOR THE AVENGERS! YOU'RE GOING DOWN, THUNDERBOLT ROSS! Red Hulk's tirade across the globe must be stopped! Until a mysterious new hero as powerful as the Sentry appears to level Red Hulk and the Avengers… $4.99 7/15/2026

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