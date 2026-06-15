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Art Collectors Get A Separate Comic Art Summit For San Diego Comic-Con

Comic book original art collectors are to get a separate San Diego Comic Art Summit on the Thursday of San Diego Comic-Con

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I mentioned this in the first draft of Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, but during San Diego Comic-Con, we will also be getting the Comic Art Summit. It is where some of the very big comic book artwork, signing and sketching money will be spent over the weekend, and it's not even on the San Diego Comic-Con showfloor. Instead, it's at 100 East Harbor Drive, on the 23rd of July, the Thursday of the show, just over the road from Hall B and is organised by Hell Destroyer Comics, More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics and Heritage Auctions. It is a one-evening event built for serious collectors with a hundred-dollar price tag. It is intended to be a premium, intimate environment where collectors can connect, network, make deals, and spend time with some of the industry's biggest artists in a far more personal setting.

Bleeding Cool's Very Small San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List – First Draft
San Diego Comic Art Summit

That hundred bucks will get you complimentary drinks and food, exclusive collector perks, and tickets are strictly limited to just two hundred attendees, with the first eighty guests receiving a special gift bag featuring a limited signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and additional surprises. Heritage Auctions will also be on-site to discuss consignments, upcoming auctions, and opportunities away from the show floor. Creators on hand will include Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon and, yes, why not, Dan Quintana

It looks a little like an attempt to recreate some of the appeal of Lake Como Comic Con for one evening during San Diego Comic-Con. Will it work? And if it does, might it see some art dealers on the show floor relocate to this event during the show? Or for just one evening at least?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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