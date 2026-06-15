Posted in: Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Dan Quintana, dave dorman, Felix Leon, jim mahfood, Katya, lake como, san diego, sdcc, Sozomaika, Stuart Sayger, Suspiria Vilchez

Art Collectors Get A Separate Comic Art Summit For San Diego Comic-Con

Comic book original art collectors are to get a separate San Diego Comic Art Summit on the Thursday of San Diego Comic-Con

I mentioned this in the first draft of Bleeding Cool's Tiny San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Party List, but during San Diego Comic-Con, we will also be getting the Comic Art Summit. It is where some of the very big comic book artwork, signing and sketching money will be spent over the weekend, and it's not even on the San Diego Comic-Con showfloor. Instead, it's at 100 East Harbor Drive, on the 23rd of July, the Thursday of the show, just over the road from Hall B and is organised by Hell Destroyer Comics, More Great Art, Collector's Summit, Nostalgix, Red Hood Comics and Heritage Auctions. It is a one-evening event built for serious collectors with a hundred-dollar price tag. It is intended to be a premium, intimate environment where collectors can connect, network, make deals, and spend time with some of the industry's biggest artists in a far more personal setting.

That hundred bucks will get you complimentary drinks and food, exclusive collector perks, and tickets are strictly limited to just two hundred attendees, with the first eighty guests receiving a special gift bag featuring a limited signed Dan Quintana print, a commemorative drinking glass, and additional surprises. Heritage Auctions will also be on-site to discuss consignments, upcoming auctions, and opportunities away from the show floor. Creators on hand will include Dave Dorman, Jim Mahfood, Sozomaika, Suspiria Vilchez, Katya, Stuart Sayger, Felix Leon and, yes, why not, Dan Quintana…

It looks a little like an attempt to recreate some of the appeal of Lake Como Comic Con for one evening during San Diego Comic-Con. Will it work? And if it does, might it see some art dealers on the show floor relocate to this event during the show? Or for just one evening at least?

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