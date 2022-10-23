As Red Goblin Returns, The Second And Third Appearance Of Carnage

Amazing Spider-Man #362 is the second appearance of Cletus Kasady, Carnage while Amazing Spider-Man #362 has his third period, by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, alongside Venom and Spider-Man. And both are being auctioned together today by Heritage Auctions CGC, slabbed together at 9.8, currently with bids totalling $119,

Carnage is both an adversary of Spider-Man and also simultaneously the archenemy of Venom, and created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley. A symbiotic alien parasite offspring of Venom, Carnage is more powerful and, combined with serial killer Cletus Kasady, far darker. Woody Harrelson portrayed Carnage in the Venom and Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage movies. Carnage has also bonded with Norman Osborn as the Red Goblin, a character who is returning and spinning out of the upcoming Dark Web Spider-Man/X-Men event, With the symbiote, he can create his own Goblin Glider and sentient Carnage bombs, while also being immune to the symbiote's traditional weaknesses of fire and sound.

The Amazing Spider-Man #362 and 363 Group (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8. Includes #362 and 363. Mark Bagley covers and art. Venom, Carnage, Human Torch, and Mr. Fantastic appearances. Overstreet NM- 9.2 value for group = $60.

Alex Paknadel is the new writer of a Red Goblin series, drawn by Jan Bazaldua, out in February 2023. Alex Paknadel tweeted "Guess the symbiote's out of the bag. February 2023. RED GOBLIN #1. Join me and @Janbazaldua67 for a beast of a book" adding "Just announced at #NYCC2022. My first Marvel series, and I sincerely couldn't be prouder of the work."

While March will see a new Hallows Eve miniseries, with the character being introduced in Dark Web, written by Erica Schulz with art by Michael Dowling. And all books leading into Marvel's summer Spider-Man event, The Summer Of Symbiotes.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.