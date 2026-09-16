Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 10 Days To Go, Atomic Blonde, John Higgins, kickstarter, kieron gillen, Rod Reis, sam hart

Atomic Blonde Co-Creator's 10 Lost Days Kickstarter Has 5 Hours To Go

Atomic Blonde Co-Creator Sam Hart's 10 Lost Days graphic novel on Kickstarter has just 5 hours to go... and free shipping for Brits

Article Summary Atomic Blonde co-creator Sam Hart’s 10 Lost Days graphic novel is on Kickstarter with just five hours left to back.

This 186-page historical fantasy follows Sophya Brahe racing across 16th-century Europe during the ten lost days.

10 Lost Days blends science and magic, as gods, sprites and a golem unite against a world-changing magical heist.

Originally an award-winning Brazilian miniseries, the English edition adds new pages, extras and free UK shipping.

It is possible I may have come just under the wire on this one. But comic book creator Sam Hart, best known for co-creating the comic book The Coldest City, adapted into the movie Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, has a new graphic novel, 10 Lost Days, on Kickstarter with five hours left on the clock. Probably four-and-a-half after I press publish. It has currently raised $8,050

against a $4,717 goal from 165 backers with… yes, four hours to go now.

10 Lost Days is a 186-page B&W award-winning historical fantasy that mixes science and magic, set during the end of the 16th Century when ten days were skipped during the change from the Julian to the Gregorian Calendar, and young astronomer/astrologer Sophya Brahe has 240 hours to cross Europe and save humanity from an angry tyrant.

"In 1582, when all gods and mythologies are real, and science and magic coexist, a mysterious spell freezes all people and deities in place. Only a young astronomer, Sophya Brahe, sister to Danish court astronomer Tycho Brahe, will be able to save humanity. She is belatedly warned by a Fairy named Kirsten of an evil plan to syphon all magic from the world. Sophia receives a magic crystal and the mission to cross Europe in 240 hours to undo the threat. On her quest, she manages to unite a small group that includes a Nordic god, a forest sprite, a Greek goddess and a Golem of Prague. Together they courageously confront powerful supernatural beings allied to the Russian armies of Ivan the Terrible – who is set to execute the world's largest magic heist and only has these 10 lost days to make it work. The clock is ticking!"

10 Lost Days was originally published in Brazil from 2018 to 2022, crowdfunded across eight issues, and in 2023 won the 35th HQ Mix Trophy for Best Miniseries. It was then picked up by publishing house Conrad for a hardback collection, but that was in Portuguese. The Scratch Comics edition has been translated from this version into English and re-edited with nine new pages and extra backup material.

With softcover, hardback, dustjacket, variant covers by Mark Stafford and Ju Loyola, original art, plus various options of add-ons, it's worth taking a look. Especially for Brits, as it includes that rather rare phrase on Kickstarter, "free shipping". Oh, and he has some nice quotes from Rod Reis, John Higgins and Kieron Gillen as well. Tick, tick, tick…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!