Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 10 Lost Days, Atomic Blonde, sam hart, Scratch Comics, thought bubble

Atomic Blonde Sam Hart's 10 Lost Days Debuts At Thought Bubble

Atomic Blonde co-creator Sam Hart debuts his 10 Lost Days graphic novel at Thought Bubble this weekend

Article Summary Sam Hart’s 10 Lost Days debuts at Thought Bubble, with Hart signing at the 2000 AD Hall, table C50 this weekend.

The historical fantasy follows Sophya Brahe across the 10 missing days of 1582 to save humanity and magic.

Sam Hart’s 10 Lost Days began in Brazil, won the 2023 HQ Mix Trophy, and now arrives in English from Scratch Comics.

Thought Bubble marks its twentieth edition in Harrogate, celebrating comics culture with a major focus on creators.

10 Lost Days by Atomic Blonde/Coldest City co-creator Sam Hart will be at the 2000 AD Hall, table C50, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition next weekend, telling the story of the ten days skipped in the 16th century when Europe changed from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian. In 1582, people went to sleep on the 4th of October and woke on the 15th. In Hart's historical fantasy, a young astronomer and astrologer, Sophya Brahe, sister to Tycho Brahe, has exactly those ten days to cross Europe and save humanity and magic from an angry tyrant. The book mixes science and the mythical. Kieron Gillen has said it "Weaves historical fiction with the mythical with obvious delight. Timeless."

The series was first published in Brazil between 2018 and 2022 and won the HQ Mix Trophy for Best Miniseries in 2023. The English edition from Scratch Comics is a 186-page black-and-white collection, with extra pages and variant covers by Mark Stafford and Ju Loyola. Bleeding Cool covered the Kickstarter for the English edition earlier this year. And yes, Sam Hart is best known as the co-creator and artist of The Coldest City, which was adapted into the film Atomic Blonde. He has also worked on Judge Dredd and other titles for 2000 AD.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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