Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, Cormac Crane, joe kelly, pepe larraz, peter parker

Aunt May Has Forgotten Peter Parker? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview

Has Aunt May Forgotten Peter Parker As Well? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz gets a preview

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 preview sets up Peter Parker’s desperate rush to the hospital after Aunt May’s medical crisis.

The issue hints Aunt May may not recognize Peter after her stroke, raising the emotional stakes for Spider-Man.

Cormac Crane, Aunt May’s newly reunited biological son, reaches her bedside first and complicates Peter’s role.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 arrives September 30, with Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz leading a major turning point.

It's two weeks late, but it's out at the end of the month, on the 30th of September – or the 26th for Local Comic Shop Day participating comic book stores. Amazing Spider-Man #1000. Last issue saw Peter Parker getting the call about his Aunt May, the kind of call he has long dreaded. And once did a deal with the Devil to reverse, sacrificing his marriage in the process…

And now it's a race to the hospital by way of web spinning…

As well as jumping over patients on stretches. Well, he does have the proportionate speed, strength and agility of a spider. I am sure I read that somewhere.

To find May's biological son, Cormac Crane, with whom she has just reunited, has beaten Peter to her bedside.

Cormac Crane's superpower is to be rich. It seems to work out. But as for May Parker? As seen in Amazing Fantasy #15 published fifty-nine years ago last June? Well, she may not be able to remember back that far…

Strokes can significantly affect the brain's ability to process and retain information, leading to cognitive impairments that impact daily life. One of these impairments is memory loss, which can present a challenging and often distressing issue for survivors and their families. She is, for now, unable to recognise Peter Parker, the boy she raised into a man. But what about her biological son, Cormac Crane, with whom she has just reunited? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is coming…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)!

"Now I Can Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

"Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand!

"Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

"Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

"Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

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