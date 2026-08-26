Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, peter parker

Aunt May, Peter Parker And Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)

Aunt May, Peter Parker And Amazing Spider-Man #1000 In A Month's Time (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #35 sets up Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as Peter Parker misses Aunt May at a critical moment.

Aunt May is raising the stakes ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and hinting at major change.

Damage Control escalates with an Extra-Human angle, putting fresh pressure on Spider-Man before issue #1000.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has slipped to September 30, not September 16, delaying the milestone event.

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #35 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness. Which has the legacy number of #999. One issue away from the big one oh oh oh. And stuff is going down… as Peter Parker is missing yet another day with Aunt May.

So if Mohammed won't go to the mountain, the mountain must go to a Manhattan rent-controlled apartment.

But with that thousandth issue coming next, and Damage Control getting too big for their leather boots…

Extra-Human? Well, that doesn't sound good. Looks like the Marvel Universe current version of Damage Control is going the way of the recent MCU version after all… but Spider-Man has bigger concerns,

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and Aunt May's stroke. Is a big, big change coming? You may have to wait a little longer that some folks say you will.

Sorry Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe, it's not the 16th of September for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, it's the 30th of September now, as I mentioned three weeks ago. You need to check with Bleeding Cool more often…

Amazing Spider-Man #35 by Joe Kelly, Ed McGuinness

DAMAGE CONTROL COMES WITH A COST! With only one issue before AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Spidey will be tested like never before…by GHOST-SPIDER?! DAMAGE CONTROL's latest target creates bad blood with the wall-crawler – just how far is Spidey willing to go?! 8/26/26 $4.99

DAMAGE CONTROL COMES WITH A COST! With only one issue before AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Spidey will be tested like never before…by GHOST-SPIDER?! DAMAGE CONTROL's latest target creates bad blood with the wall-crawler – just how far is Spidey willing to go?! 8/26/26 $4.99 Amazing Spider-Man 1000 by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Pepe Larraz, Patrick Gleason, Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Brian Bendis, Stuart Immonen

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title! 9/30/26 $9.99

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