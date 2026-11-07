Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, bestseller

Avengers #1 Leads This Week's Top Twelve Comics Bestseller List

Avengers #1 Leads This Week's Top Twelve Comics Bestseller List, Twice The Sales Of Absolute Superman #25

Article Summary Avengers #1 tops This Week's Top Twelve Comics Bestseller List, boosted by a blind bag and leading the field.

Absolute Superman #25 lands at No. 2 with roughly half the sales of Avengers #1, ahead of Batman #15.

Marvel and DC split This Week's Top Twelve Comics Bestseller List evenly, claiming six entries each.

The rankings use Wednesday-to-Friday in-store sales from 120 to 150 ComicHub-powered comic shops.

Avengers #1 is the bestselling comic book series in comic book stores this week, helped along by a blind bag, beating out Absolute Superman #25 twice over as well as Batman #15 and Absolute Catwoman #4. Absolute Batman #25 also returns for tenth place, as Marvel Comics gets six of the top twelve and DC gets six as well.

Top Twelve Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Comic Book Bestseller List

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Avengers #1 Marvel Chip Zdarsky Marco Checchetto 5.99 100.0 2 Absolute Superman #25 DC Jason Aaron Carmine Di Giandomenico, Juan Ferreyra, Rafa Sandoval 5.99 50.7 3 Batman #15 DC Matt Fraction Jorge Jiménez 4.99 46.7 4 Absolute Catwoman #4 DC Che Grayson, Scott Snyder Bengal 4.99 44.3 5 Infernal Hulk Vs. Spider-Man #1 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Javier Pina 4.99 26.2 6 Demon #2 DC James Harren James Harren 3.99 22.1 7 DNX #4 Marvel Jed Mackay Federico Vicentini 4.99 21.5 8 Spider-Woman #1 Marvel Dan Watters Andrea Broccardo 4.99 21.2 9 Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1 Marvel Ashley Allen Phil Noto 4.99 20.1 10 Absolute Batman #25 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 5.99 19.4 11 Uncanny X-Men #38 Marvel Gail Simone Luciano Vecchio 4.99 18.3 12 Absolute Green Lantern #20 DC Al Ewing Sid Kotian 4.99 16.7

The Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data for 120 to 150 comic book stores, provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops that provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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