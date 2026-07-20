Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ario anindito, Armageddon, captain america, chip zdarsky

Avengers: Armageddon #3 Switches Artists To Ario Anindito

Marvel switches artists on Avengers: Armageddon from Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz to Ario Anindito on Avengers: Armageddon #3 in August 2026

Article Summary Marvel swaps Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz for Ario Anindito on Avengers: Armageddon #3 in August 2026.

Avengers: Armageddon #2 upended its Red Hulk takeover plot as David Colton stopped Ross and the Russians took him.

Avengers: Armageddon #3 pivots to Tony Stark using Doctor Doom’s prediction tech to face a new Armageddon.

Chip Zdarsky frames Colton as a divisive super-soldier, splitting heroes over power, duty and who answers to whom.

Not entirely mentioned in the new preview to Avengers: Armageddon #3 out in August is the news that the solicited and much hyped artists Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz on the series, will be switched to the Indonesian comic book writer, illustrator, inker, and art director Ario Anindito, best known in American comics for Star Wars: High Republic, Atlantis Attacks, Secret Empire and Venom.

I mentioned how Avengers Armageddon #2 took a bit of a swerve. Rather than continuing with the much-teased and foreseen takeover of Earth by General Ross, the Red Hulk and his US Army of Hulks to defeat the superheroes and impose democracy around the world, in a parody of Pax Americana, using intelligence gained from Doctor Doom to predict the future. Instead, the 9/11 Captain America, David Colton, trained by General Ross and recently imbued with the Sentry powers from the Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe, unforeseen by Doctor Doom's tech, stopped Ross. Alongside the Avengers who the United Nations had forbidden to act against Ross. David Colton almost killed Ross, acting purely as a soldier, putting him at odds with the other heroes. While the Russians stole Ross away.

And Iron Man used Doom's tech to see… a new Armageddon. And now… what? What happened when the main thrust of the Armageddon event was taken away? And a very different end of the world is coming? Avengers: Armageddon #3 is next and previewed here. We have Tony Stark messing with Doctor Doom's predication machine, the very thing he fought against in Civil War II, but also created in Force Works. It was a different time… but I wonder if it will come up?

Armageddon writer Chip Zdarsky said "Bucky's been through a lot. As a soldier, as someone who's been manipulated, as a man willing to go to extremes to save the world. When he sees Colton, maybe he sees a kindred spirit. The rest of the heroes see a soldier with too much power, making decisions they would never make. The Avengers aren't politicians; they don't work for anyone. They see injustice, they go to help. Which is great, until something goes wrong and the people look at them and wonder why they get to do whatever they want. It's not easy living a life while gods battle it out in your neighborhood."

Avengers: Armageddon #3 (of 5) by Chip Zdarsky, Ario Anindito

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL!

The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

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