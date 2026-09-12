Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, David Colton

Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho Spoiler Variant Blows Up On eBay

Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho Spoiler Variant Blows Up On eBay... have you reserved your copy?

Article Summary Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho Spoiler Variant is surging on eBay as demand spikes ahead of release day.

Recent spoiler coverage appears to have fueled speculation, with sellers even reusing Bleeding Cool’s watermarked art.

eBay sales climbed fast for Avengers: Armageddon #4, jumping from $4 to $11 and then reaching $20 in a day.

Collectors are watching Wednesday shelf availability, while Buy It Now listings suggest more Avengers: Armageddon heat.

I did suggest that retailers might want to order a few more copies of this issue before FOC. I know that some did. Maybe not enough. As a result of my coverage yesterday across two articles, there has been a speculator explosion on eBay. How do I know it was my fault? Because they are using the Bleeding Cool watermarked image on eBay to list the Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho Classified Spoiler Variant… which means that even linking to a search on eBay is now a Spoiler.

So, the Avengers: Armageddon #4 Michael Cho open order cover sold yesterday morning on eBay for $4, yesterday afternoon on eBay for $11, but has now sold on eBay for $20. It also sells for more when someone uses the Bleeding Cool image, but not exclusively. There are copies listed with Buy It Now prices of $10 plus shipping; some folks may be waiting to see how prevalent this actually is on shelves come Wednesday.

If you want more context on why this is such a thing of late, you can check Bleeding Cool for coverage of Armageddon, David Colton, or this even more spoilery link for even more history…

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Sep 16, 2026 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!