Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, David Colton, marvelman, miracleman, Origin Boxes

Avengers Armageddon And That David Colton Origin Box (Spoilers)

Avengers Armageddon, Mister Fantastic, Iron Man And That David Colton Origin Box (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon #3 ties David Colton’s powers to an Origin Box, reviving a major Ultimate Universe mystery.

Miles Morales moved the Origin Boxes into the main Marvel Universe, but their powers are now spreading fast.

Ultimate Impact: Reborn #4 shows other Origin Box users emerging, including Wonder Man and the reality-warping Sightseer.

Mister Fantastic and Iron Man may finally grasp how dangerous David Colton’s Origin Box is and who it was meant to create.

David Colton is the Captain America created by the US Government after the events of 9/11 to fight in the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars before Steve Rogers was pulled from the ice. Welcome to the Marvel Sliding Timescale. In the Captain America series, he was also a recipient of an Origin Box…

…created by Tony Stark from the most recent Ultimate Universe, intended to recreate superheroes that The Maker, the Mister Fantastic from the old Ultimate Universe, had deleted from the new one. Some, like Ultimate Spider-Man, got the origin box intended for them. Some, like Ultimate Hawkeye, didn't. Some were never activated. And some were knocked off by The Maker…

Miles Morales, a Spider-Man from the old Ultimate Universe, took them from the new Ultimate Universe to the regular Marvel Universe for safekeeping. But they weren't kept safe. Are you still with me?

And courtesy of Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar. He's not the only one running around with Origin Box powers right now of course.

In Ultimate Impact: Reborn #4 by Chris Condon, Stefano Caselli, we have the new Wonder Man of New Jersey… okay, who is more, like sitting around.

But Sightseer as we can, um, see, is out and about, testing her abilities, or even just live with them, and looking for fish-signalled danger.

And danger signals to fishes as well it seems. But in Avengers Armageddon #3 there seem to be wider uses for this power.

But Mister Fantastic only has eyes for the box it came in. Christmas must be really fun in the Richards household. I bet Valeria is the same.

We know. We alll know. But when Miles Morales was trying to tell Tony Stark, he didn't seem that interested…

Bet he's interested now…

Especially given who we think that Origin Box that gave David Colton his powers was intended top create. Remember, it's not just speed, strength, invulnerability, space flight, super senses, everything…

… it's also being able to swap your body with any other body in the Qys dimension! Kimota!!!!

Avengers Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL! The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! $4.99 Aug 19, 2026 Ultimate Impact: Reborn #4 by Chris Condon, Stefano Caselli

CAPTAIN AMERICA JOINS THE FIGHT! MILES MORALES and IRON MAN recruit CAPTAIN AMERICA to defend against the scourge of the Ultimate Negative Zone – HOSTILICUS! What side is the newly born WONDER MAN really on? Will reality-bending SIGHTSEER master her frightening power before it's too late? Even if Hostilicus is defeated, the Ultimate Gem of Cyttorak-powered MOGUL's scheme grows in the shadows — to what end? $4.99 Aug 19, 2026

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