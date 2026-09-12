Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, newlitg

Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler In The Daily LITG, 12th September 2026

*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Greg Rucka

LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG three years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener

LITG four years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El

LITG five years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers

LITG six years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.

LITG seven years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.

So what did happen to the Masked Raider?

LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Chip Kidd , comic book designer and Batmanologist.

, comic book designer and Batmanologist. Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants

Aaron Haaland , owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.

, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida. Comic book artist J.C. Grande , of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.

, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy. Vito Lapiccola , director of Comics On Comics.

, director of Comics On Comics. Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis .

. Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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