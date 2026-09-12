Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, newlitg
Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler In The Daily LITG, 12th September 2026
*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.
*THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- SCOOP: Official Confirmation Of *THAT* Avengers: Armageddon Spoiler
- Tom Holland And Triple H Join Amazing Spider-Man #1000
- NCIS Showrunner on How Much Tony DiNozzo We're Getting in Season 24
- DC Comics Spoils Absolute Green Arrow Big Reveal Before Anyone Else
- Razer Launches Brand-New Naga V3 Pro Gaming Mouse
- More On That Avengers: Armageddon Big Marvel Reveal (Spoiler) |
- Rob Liefeld Joins Marvel Comics' Midnight Launch On The 7th Of October
- Scott Snyder Updates Details On Absolute Batman #25, #26 And #27
- Spider-Man 3 Bully Peter Parker 1/6-scale Coming Soon from Hot Toys
- Three Absolute Debuts In Absolute Cassandra Cain Next Week (Spoilers)
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Stan Sakai Back At IDW? NYCC Announcements Are Coming…
- Batman, Absolute Superman & DC Next Level Lead The Top 400 Bestsellers
- Surprise! DC Puts Clayface Special Edition Out A Week Before The Movie
- PrintWatch: Static, Cap, Battle Beast, MASK, Karman Blade & G.I. Joe
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Has 400,000 Orders, Gets 2nd Printing Already
- Super Shy, A New Graphic Novel From City Of Dragons' Vivian Truong
- Absolute Batman #25, #26 & #27 In The Daily LITG, 11th September 2026
LITG one year ago, Greg Rucka
- DC Comics' Ongoing Pattern Of Cancelling High Profile Batman Books
- Greg Rucka On Dark Times At DC Comics With Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns
- Now Diamond Comics, The Debtor Is Suing All The Comic Book Publishers
- Batman #163 By Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Delayed Till End Of January 2026
- The Silver Surfer Takes Flight with New Marvel Legends Figure
- A New Take On An Old Kaiju In Godzilla #2 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Khan Star Wrenn Schmidt on Finding Marla McGivers' Voice
- Doctor Who Fans Are Getting a "Christmas Special" This Year After All
- What Red Hood Tells Us About How H2SH Ends (Spoilers)
- Joe Casey Remembers Superman And The Twin Towers On 9/11
- Medieval Spawn Comes To The Massive-Verse In Rogue Sun #30
- Rick And Morty: The End #1 by Daniel Kibblesmith & Jarrett Williams
- Mike Mignola Creates a Hellboy Western With Rae Allen
- Diamond UK To Hold A Comics Retailer Panel at MCM London Comic Con
- Beno Meli Sells The Rights To His Daughter Of Snakes Graphic Novel
- Diamond Suing Comic Publishers in The Daily LITG, 11th September 2025
LITG two years ago, Stan Lee Lied…
- A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
- Prodigy/Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew's Special Message for Star Trek Fans
- Bosch: Titus Welliver Confirms "Ballard" Spinoff Series Appearance
- Jarvis The Butler Is From Brooklyn Now And Return Of Avengers Jackets
- Build the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord with Fanhome
- The Boys: At This Point, Even Donald Trump Realizes It's About Him
- Four Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Exclusives Arrive This Friday Night
- The Return Of An Old Girlfriend And Peter Parker Is Mad (Spoilers)
- House of the Dragon: New GRRM Blog Post Has "We're Moving On" Vibes
- Comics Artist John Cassaday, Planetary Co-Creator, Has Died Aged 52
- PrintWatch: X-Men #1 Gets A Third Printing And More
- CGC Hires Middle East Comic Con Co-Founder For New Dubai Office
- Bobby Curnow, Confirmed as EIC of IDW… By Magma Comix
- The First Public Domain Buck Rogers Comic, In 2025 From Array Comics
- Star Wars Reveals The Power Of A Desk Job In The Empire (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Black Panther Now Uses The Force When It Comes To Vibranium
- John Cassaday in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2024
LITG three years ago, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener
- Bosch: Legacy- Season 2 Opener Will Have "Big Implications" for Harry
- Kelly Fitzpatrick Accuses Nika Harper of Sexual Assault at ECCC
- Batman & Robin #1 Smack Bang in the Middle of a Gotham War (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Rush Through Graphic Novels To Tie In With TV And Movies
- Sneak Peek At Superman Hitting Godzilla In New DC Comic
- Quantum Leap Season 2: A "Larger Mission" Driving Ben's Leaps?
- The Changing Powers Of Hal Jordan, Green Lantern (Spoilers)
- Are Catwoman And Red Hood Hooking Up In Gotham War? (Spoilers)
- The Batman of Zur-En-Arh Gets A Limited Edition Figure from McFarlane
- How The Libertarians Might Get Rid Of Superman (Spoilers)
- The Fanfic Of Damian Wayne (Batman And Robin #1 Spoilers)
- Matt Smith's Hellboy: The Yule Cat For December 2023
- Comic Book Creators React To Winning Their 2023 Ringo Award
- Spider-Man India Gets A New Costume To Look More Like The Movies
- How To Raise Your Kids The Marvel Way, Is Now A Thing
- James Gunn's Comics Reading List- The Daily LITG, 11th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Superman: Son Of Kal-El
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week
- Today Is Deoxys Raid Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Fans Seeing Double
- The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane
- Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
- Shannon Maer's Siren's Gate #1 Jumps To 40 Pages Long For FOC
- Criminal Minds Adds "Evolution" to Title; Zach Gilford Joins Cast
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- CM Punk Was Right; Thank You, CM Punk, For Killing AEW
- Batman, Dark Crisis & Flashpoint Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- With Marvel Bringing Back Nomad, Here's His First Comic Appearance
- Pires & Salcedo Launch It's Only Teenage Wasteland at DH in December
- All Your Racial Problems Thank FOC It's Sunday, 11th of September
- Blackstone the Magician Debuts in Super-Magic Comics #1, at Auction
- How Much Are Your Sandman Back Issues Worth? Let's Find Out!
- Sweetie Candy Vigilante Comic Includes Osaka Popstar MP3 & Vice Versa
- Briar #1 Orders Doubled At FOC To 58,000 After Creator Praise
- Tripwire 30th Anniversary Volume Offers Cheap Frank Miller Signature
- A Public Superman: Son Of Kal-El in The Daily LITG 11th September 2022
LITG five years ago, Dracula Meets Transformers
- Dracula Arises With Transformers x Universal Monsters Crossover Figure
- Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga
- Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack
- Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection
- Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- First Take, Stephen A. Smith & Max Kellerman Part of ESPN Problem
- Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru
- Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
- When Todd McFarlane Drew Superman, Original Art At Auction Today
- Reverse Flash Races His Way into McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
- X-Men #50 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Amazing Spider-Man #121 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Batman 'Rainbow Batman' Detective Comics Issue At Heritage Auctions
- 24 Comics And Graphic Novels Published About 9/11
- The Nice House On The Lake Can Get You Anything – Almost
- PrintWatch: White #3 And Echolands #1
- Mai K Nguyen Auctions Rights To New Middle-Grade Anzu Graphic Novel
- Transylvania Transformers in The Daily LITG, 11th of September 2021
LITG six years ago, Cresselia, Supernatural, Poison Ivy
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And Poison Ivy is back in a very new way.
- Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy
- The Venture Bros. Canceled by Network That Wants More Venture Bros?
- Animal Kingdom: Shawn Hatosy Promises "We Will Be Back" for Season 5
- Mark Waid Back At DC Comics – Is He Coming To Superman?
- Friday the 13th Will Return to Theaters This October
- Batman Beyond Cancelled, Aquaman Endless Winter, DC December Solicits
- *That* Milo Manara Spider-Woman Original Cover Art Up For Auction
- Venom Becomes a Nightmare With New Iron Man Hot Toys Figure
- Brian Bendis Superman Run Comes to A End In December
- Children Of The Atom Rescheduled For January, Off The Marvel MIA List
- DC Comics Runs #BlackLivesMatter Messaging – Will It Go Further?
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Batvillain In The James Tynion IV Style
- The Goon #1 Sets Modern Day Comic Record, Sells For $28,800
LITG seven years ago, Red Robin went Drake on us.
So what did happen to the Masked Raider?
- The New Codename for Red Robin in Today's Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers)
- The X-Men Phoenix Five Come To "Marvel Future Fight"
- A Return to One More Day in Amazing Spider-Man #29 (Spoilers)
- Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister's Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Incoming Super-Mega-Crossover Event Features Two X-Men Who Just "Died" [Spoilers?]
- Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays
- Superman Dons His Black Suit for Pricey Prime 1 Studios Statue
- Seven Heroes Marvel Should Brutally Murder for Incoming
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: "The Bird" Dee Reynolds
- Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4
- Every Possible Absolute Carnage Mention We Can Find Today – From King Thor to Silver Surfer to Powers Of X? (Spoilers)
- Captain Marvel #10 Reveals All About Star… (Spoilers)
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Doesn't Remember the Ultimate Universe Again in #10 – But Is Starting To… (Spoilers)
- Is Today's Invaders #9 the First Marvel Comics Tie-In With HOXPOX?
- Marvel to Follow Conan With Robert E. Howard's Solomon Kane and Red Sonja-Esque Dark Agnes
- "Dungeons & Dragons": Joe Manganiello Credits "Stranger Things" Helping Loosen Stigma for Game
- Apex Lex vs The Batman Who Laughs For DC's Year Of The Villain: Hell Arisen
- Rewriting the Rules of Marvel Time in Loki #3 (Spoilers)
- This is What ComiXology Support's Twitter Looks Like When The Comics Are Late
LITG eight years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.
And much hilarity ensued.
- Nightwing To Lose His Dick
- Benjamin Percy Off Nightwing Already?
- Marvel Teases an Important New Mutant Debut for X-Men Black: Mojo
- Shane Black on Why [SPOILER] Isn't in This 'The Predator' Film
- The Nun Review: Valak Deserved More Than This
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.
- Chip Kidd, comic book designer and Batmanologist.
- Comic artist and illustrator Jude Vigants
- Aaron Haaland, owner of A Comic Shop and Geekeasy in Orlando, Florida.
- Comic book artist J.C. Grande, of Red Knight, Unnecessary Evil, Turkey Grove Farms and Shy.
- Vito Lapiccola, director of Comics On Comics.
- Founder of Sequential app, Russell Willis.
- Michael D'Alessio of Atlantic City Broadway Con.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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