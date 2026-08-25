Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Avengers vs. X-Men, Ryan Nrth, Winter Break

Avengers Vs X-Men In Marvel Comics' Marvel Winter Break Special 2026

Avengers Vs X-Men In Marvel Comics' Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 from Ryan North, Christina Strain, Javier Garrón, Pete Woods and more

The Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 from Ryan North, Christina Strain, Javier Garrón, Pete Woods, Lucas Werneck, Farid Karami and more, arrives in December, following last year's Marvel Winter Break Special #1, which seems to have done quite well. Certainly enough for another, at the other end of the climate scale to their recent revival of the Marvel Swimsuit Special. And including Avengers Vs X-Men… as long as it's an ice hockey game organised by Wolverine. Reckon he'll use his claws to mess up the surface ahead of Captain America's perfect curve? Might this lead to an all-out Canada vs America war? Well, that would be rather topical right now…

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL 2026 #1

Written by RYAN NORTH & CHRISTINA STRAIN

Art by JAVIER GARRON, PETE WOODS, LUCAS WERNECK, FARID KARAMI & MORE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! It's New Year's Eve, and all your favorite Marvel heroes are dressed to the nines for the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR! A cavalcade of spectacular Marvel artists will bring you some of this year's hottest heroic looks, with two super-fun, super-thematic stories to help you ring in 2027! And don't miss Wolverine setting up the world's first Avengers versus X-Men… HOCKEY GAME! $5.99 On Sale 12/2

With David Nakayama's cover and plenty of variants to follow… including from Russell Dauterman and a 1:25 Marguerite Sauvage variant… this is how last year's looked…

MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL #1

Written by TONY FLEECS & TIM SEELEY

Art by NICK BRADSHAW, KAAREE ANDREWS, ANNIE WU & MORE MARVEL ALL-STARS

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 12/10

FROM SWIMSUITS TO THE SAUNA! You asked for more Swimsuit Special, and you've got it – sort of! Hit the slopes with your favorite Marvel heroes this winter, with the help of a team of superstar artists – and then warm up in the hot tub…hot springs…hot yoga…lots of places that start with "hot"! FRET NOT, True Believers, we've got equal parts action AND relaxation for your money in this one-shot! The iconic Marvel Swimsuit Special made its long awaited return this past summer in Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals #1. Following its success, Marvel Comics begins a new tradition this December with the debut of the MARVEL WINTER BREAK SPECIAL, a new one-shot featuring Marvel heroes in show-stopping swimwear and alluring cold weather attire! Writers Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs and superstar artist Nick Bradshaw return with another tongue-in-cheek framing story, followed by pinup pieces drawn by today's most popular comic artists including Kaare Andrews, Annie Wu, and many more. Beat the winter blues as the X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Man and more show off gorgeous new fashions and enjoy all the best seasonal activities!

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