Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: AWA, Camgirl

AWA Reunites Camgirl Team For Pickles' Mommy Is A Murderer

AWA Studios Full Official January 2027 Solicits reunite Camgirl's Sarah Cho and C.P. Smith for graphic novella Pickles' Mommy Is A Murderer

Camgirl creators Sarah Cho and C.P. Smith reunited on a new graphic novella, Pickles' Mommy Is A Murderer, from AWA in their full January 2027 solicitations and solicitations. You can find all recent solicitations with this handy tag.

PICKLES MOMMY IS A MURDERER (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Sarah Cho (A) C.P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

A new one-shot by writer Sarah H. Cho (Red Light, Camgirl) and C.P. Smith (Archangel 8, Wolverine)! Klarisse is the top pet psychic in the Pacific Northwest. Got a corgi with anxiety? A dalmatian that seems like it's trying to tell you something? A pug that's lost its appetite? Klarisse is happy to help. But when a new client, a chihuahua named Pickle, begins to tell Klarisse about the strange things that her "mommy," Melanie, has been up to, Klarisse starts to suspect that the owner could be a killer. Maybe even a serial killer. As Klarisse sets out to investigate, she realizes that she already has the perfect partner as a client: Louis, a no-nonsense ex-K9 unit police dog who has been floundering in retirement due to a lack of purpose. With KIarisse's determination and Louis' police experience (and keen sense of smell), what could stand in their way? $6.99 1/20/2027

Sarah H. Cho is a screenwriter and comics writer known for mature, genre-blending stories that frequently explore sex, technology, identity, mental health, power dynamics, Asian fetishisation, and the experiences of sex workers. She was a staff writer on Hulu's The Girl from Plainville, Executive Story Editor on Season 2 of Amazon's Them, developed projects at Riot Games, and wrote a horror feature for CryptTV. C.P. Smith is a California-based comic book artist working on the likes of Wolverine Noir, X-23: Target X, New Invaders, X-Men Unlimited, Star Wars: Republic, The Programme, StormWatch: Team Achilles, Ten Grand with J. Michael Straczynski, Antarctica, Destiny Gate, Witchblade, Archangel 8, Sins of the Salton Sea, and Camgirl with Sarah H. Cho.

AWA Studios is an American independent comic book publisher and multimedia entertainment company based in New York City. It was founded in November 2018 by former Marvel Comics executives Axel Alonso and Bill Jemas (former Marvel publisher), along with media executive Jonathan F. Miller. Creative Council past and present members include J. Michael Straczynski, Reginald Hudlin, Garth Ennis, Gregg Hurwitz, Margaret Stohl, and Frank Cho. Notable titles include The Resistance, Archangel 8, Sins of the Salton Sea, Red Light, and Camgirl.

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