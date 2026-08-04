Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amp, Axon Infinity, greatest american hero

Axon Infinity Joins Greatest American Hero: AMP October 2026 Solicits

Axon Infinity by Joshua Malkin, Reid Bradshaw, and Rafael Lanhellas launches from AMP Comics in October, alongside The Greatest American Hero

Axon Infinity is a new comic book series by Joshua Malkin, Reid Bradshaw, and Rafael Lanhellas launching from AMP Comics in October 2026, alongside The Greatest American Hero #4 by Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin and Alper Gecgel (which has been heating up a little recently), and Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #2 by Hector Rodriguez III and Ariel Medel, distributed by Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution… and you can catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

AXON INFINITY #1 (OF 5)

(W) Joshua Malkin, Reid Bradshaw (A) Rafael Lanhellas (CA) Erwin J Arroza

After an insecure teen prodigy uncovers an alien empire's plan to mind-control humanity, the girl who vanished from his life recruits him into a secret resistance. He's whisked into an interstellar adventure in which his research and latent powers connect to an ancient force of consciousness—rooted in stillness, clarity, and inner mastery—that may be Earth's only hope. $4.99 10/7/2026

PANCHO VILLA MONSTER HUNTER #2 (OF 3)

(W) Hector Rodriguez III (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Jeff Zornow

The war against the darkness escalates! As the División del Norte battles on, Pancho Villa and his unlikely allies — the fierce soldadera Petra Herrera, cynical German expat El Alemán, and mystical alchemist Sabia — face an ever-growing horde of eldritch horrors in the streets of Monclova. But when a new mechanical nightmare, the unstoppable El Charro Muerto, is unleashed by Villa's enemies, the team is forced to make an impossible choice: stay and fight for the Revolution… or pursue the greater cosmic evil threatening all of México. $4.99 10/14/2026

THE GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #4 (OF 5)

(W) Don Handfield, Joshua Malkin (A) Alper Gecgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

Ralph uncovers a link between the catastrophe brewing at the Port and the last job his son is doing for the mob to expunge his debts. Father and son each race against the clock to save the city, if not themselves.

$4.99 10/21/2026

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