Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Azmondaus, Dark Cloud, thought bubble

Azmodanus Gets A Demonic Debut Spinoff From Dark Cloud

Azmodanus gets a Demonic Debut Spinoff from Dark Cloud by Dan Chadwick and Anthony Cook at Thought Bubble tomorrow

Article Summary Azmodanus Demonic Debut Spinoff launches at Thought Bubble, debuting tomorrow from Dark Cloud creators Dan Chadwick and Anthony Cook.

The devil Azmodanus, first seen in Dark Cloud #3, takes center stage in a forced-therapy tale revealing Hell’s hidden history.

The new Azmodanus comic explores the secret story of the Damnation Accords through the eyes of Hell’s sexiest devil.

Thought Bubble celebrates its twentieth edition in Harrogate this weekend, with a strong focus on comics creators and small press.

"'Hello, Hello!' After making his tantalising, spectacular, bombastic, succulent, captivating (self-reviewed) debut in the pages of Dark Cloud #3: The Devil known as Azmodanus has a story to tell! And what better way to tell that story? through some forced-therapy of course! Witness the history of Hell through the gorgeous eyes of Hell's Sexiest Devil, as he takes us through the secret story behind the Damnation Accords."

And they definitely have their copies. Here's the proof…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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