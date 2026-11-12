Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bella Sheephead, Eva Elizabeth, folk horror, thought bubble

Baa Humbug! Bella Sheephead By Eva Elizabeth Debuts At Thought Bubble

Baa Humbug! Bella Sheephead by Eva Elizabeth makes its folk horror comic debut at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England, this weekend

Article Summary Bella Sheephead by Eva Elizabeth debuts at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, launching at Redshirt Hall table D16.

Eva Elizabeth’s adult folk-horror comic blends shapeshifters, vampires, pride, and revenge into a dark new tale.

Bella Sheephead was partly created during Eva Elizabeth’s MA at Leeds Arts University after studying in Edinburgh.

Thought Bubble 2026 marks the festival’s twentieth edition, celebrating comics and small press across Yorkshire.

Bella Sheephead by Eva Elizabeth will be making its debut at Redshirt Hall, table D16, at Thought Bubble's twentieth edition in Harrogate, England, this weekend. The folk-horror comic deals with shapeshifters, vampires, pride, and revenge and will be for adults only. Well, it looks a little bit like this… Bella Sheephead pencilled traditionally, inked on ProCreate.

Eva Elizabeth, a recent graduate of the MA programme at Leeds Arts University, after completing a BA at the University of Edinburgh, specialises in folk-horror and mythological comic book storytelling, and Bella Sheephead was partly produced during her Leeds MA studies.

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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