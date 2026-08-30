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Back Together Again For Harley Quinn #69 And Poison Ivy #50?

Back Together Again For Harley Quinn #69 And Poison Ivy #50? Momentous milestones, both...

Article Summary Poison Ivy #50 and Harley Quinn #69 could bring the pair back together as Gotham spirals through Bad Seeds chaos.

After Mayor Pamela Isley dumped Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy now faces a crisis only Harley may be able to stop.

Harley Quinn’s Omega Energy split left her fractured, but her reunited self may finally confront Poison Ivy head-on.

With Bad Seeds engulfing Gotham, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are on a collision course that could change both series.

Probably coming in December is Poison Ivy #50. As well as a just-as-important milestone for Harley Quinn #69. Will they be spent together? When Pamela Isely, Poison Ivy, was elected Mayor of Gotham City, she dumped Harley Quinn. It was not a good look.

Whichever book you read it in.

And for an Omega Energy fuelled Harley Quinn after the DC K.O. tournament, it was enough to break her apart, literally.

In last week's Poison Ivy, about to go all Bad Seeds on Gotham, two of her aides, including Janet From HR, try to check in on Harley Quinn, as the only one who could bring Poison Ivy back from the brink..

But it looks like they found the psychoanalysis half of the character. If only they had waited….

But as the message is passed back up the line, it's the old resistant Harley Quinn…

Rather than the newly joined together Harley Quinn with a new outlook on life…

Though back in bed, it might be a little too late…

And Janet From HR asks the big Bad Seeds Sunset question.

Harley Quinn is coming for Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy is coming for Harley Quinn. And all of Bad Seeds is happening around them…

Poison Ivy #47 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026

A BATMAN: BAD SEEDS PRELUDE! SOMETHING VERY BAD IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN. Gotham City is done with Mayor Pamela Isley–there's just one problem for everyone there: She's not done with them. The stage is set for the explosive new Batman line crossover event–Bad Seeds! $3.99 8/26/2026 Batman Bad Seeds Sunset #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026

THE BATMAN: BAD SEEDS EVENT STARTS HERE! MATT FRACTION, G. WILLOW WILSON, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND CLIFF RATHBURN KICK OFF AN ALL-NEW BATMAN EVENT! Gotham City's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave Gotham decimated by daylight. Having already declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage sees an opportunity to solve two problems at once. Storylines converge in Batman: Bad Seeds, a Gotham City event spanning one long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a hostile world of prehistoric plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding. As the sun goes down and Gotham loses power, Matt Fraction (Batman), G. Willow Wilson (Poison Ivy), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Absolute Evil), and Cliff Rathburn (The Walking Dead) deliver an unforgettable opening chapter that shows the only thing scarier than the night just might be the morning sun… $5.99 8/26/2026 Harley Quinn #65 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares

Solicitation Harley here—you ain't gonna believe this! The shadowy secret leader of the Harley Quinn Revenge Squad? Well, it's none other than ****************!That's right, can you believe it?! *************! Not in my wildest dreams would I ever have imagined that **************** would be behind it. Why, it's enough to make me say @&#$%! Ahhh! I'm so angry I could eat a table! I can't believe it! What the #$@%^! #$@#*^$&#%#$@%^#$@%^#@$%@#!

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