Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: alex maleev, derek kolstad, Esad Ribic, frank quitely, john wick, robert venditti, sdcc, Warbird

Bad Idea At SDCC: Everyone Gets Free Comic Signed By John Wick Creator

Everyone at the Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con gets a free Warbird #0 signed by the creator of John Wick - and a surprise

Article Summary Bad Idea’s SDCC Friday panel gives every attendee a free Warbird #0 signed by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Robert Venditti.

Warbird #1 will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, with Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello on the panel.

The John Wick creator’s new Bad Idea comic follows elite repo man Cole stealing a deadly $1.4 billion next-gen fighter jet.

Bad Idea also teases a second surprise giveaway at SDCC, plus a Saturday Tiki Party for First Customer Pin holders.

On the Friday of San Diego Comic-Con in ten days' time, the 5 pm Bad Idea panel at Room 32AB, we will have the writer of Planet Death, Derek Kolstad, and also the writer of the John Wick films, and Planet Death writer Robert Venditti, also creator of The Surrogates, alongside Planet Death and Conan artist Tomás Giorello, to announce their new titles and show off Warbird #1 by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Alex Maleev and Esad Ribic.

And every panel attendee will leave with a special edition of Warbird #0 by Derek Kolstad and Robert Venditti, for free. There will also be a second panel giveaway comic; details to be announced later. All an attendee has to do is follow Bad Idea's ENIAC crowdfunding campaign from Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite. Just follow it, go to the panel, pick up a free double-signed exclusive comic, flip it on eBay at your leisure…

WARBIRD #0

Written by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Art by Jesse Lonergan, Designs/Cover by Frank Quitely

From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), comes a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest calibre, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, the UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding-edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head.

Written by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Art by Jesse Lonergan, Designs/Cover by Frank Quitely From the minds of blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad — creator and writer of the box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK — and New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Green Lantern), comes a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest calibre, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. But now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, the UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding-edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head. WARBIRD #1

Written by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti, Art by Alex Maleev & Esad Ribic, Colors by Dean White, Designs by Frank Quitely, Covers by Frank Quitely, Michael Cho, J.G. Jones and more

ORDERS DUE JULY 27, IN STORES AUGUST 26 $5.99, 32 PGS, FULL COLOR

While on the Saturday, there's the party for Bad Idea First Customer Pin orders…

Bad Idea San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7-10 pm, Free entry to First Customer Pin owners. If you've got a pin and you're in San Diego on Saturday, July 25th, come join us at Bali Hai between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm for a little food, a lot of drinks, some great conversation with the staff and creators at BAD IDEA and, of course, a volcano full of first looks at the upcoming behemoth slate of BAD IDEA blockbusters! This is NOT a First Customer Pin redemption offer. No, it's a First Customer Pin 'membership has its privileges' offer. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party. All First Customer Pins will go home with their owners. Any pin qualifies, except for commemorative pins. Pin lending is acceptable, however, each attendee must have their own pin.

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