Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: G1 CLIMAX 36, Planet Death

Bad Idea Comics Takes Planet Death Comic To G1 Climax 36 U.S. Opener

Bad Idea Comics Takes Planet Death Comic To G1 Climax 36 U.S. Opener This Weekend

Bad Idea Comics is putting out a limited-edition, venue-exclusive version of their Planet Death #1 comic, released at G1 Climax 36 U.S. Opener, one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of professional wrestling, at NOW Arena on the 11th of July. I dunno, that sounds like quite a good idea. Let's see how they deliberately plan to balls it all up.

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, NJPW brings the opening night of G1 CLIMAX 36 to NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, marking the tournament's return to the United States for the first time in six years. To commemorate this historic night, NJPW and BAD IDEA will release an exclusive edition of PLANET DEATH, the groundbreaking sci-fi epic from John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti, and critically acclaimed artist Tomás Giorello. The special NJPW variant cover will be produced in a strictly limited run of 1,000 copies, available only at the venue on the day of the event."

It all sounds pretty good so far…

"Tickets are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats, arrive early, and witness history live as G1 CLIMAX 36 comes to NOW Arena on July 11. Fans can also make it a full G1 CLIMAX weekend with the G1 CLIMAX 36 Talk Show on Friday, July 10, featuring Walker Stewart, Chris Charlton, and Rocky Romero, followed by a Meet & Greet session with NJPW wrestlers. This one-night-only collectible celebrates the shared spirit of NJPW and BAD IDEA — bold characters, high-stakes battles, passionate fandom, and unforgettable storytelling."

Okay, wait a minute, everyone gets a copy, will then no doubt see it destroyed by all the sweat, beer, and copies being ripped apart by attendees wanting to show their manliness? At least it is limited to only a thousand copies…

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with BAD IDEA, an innovative comic brand powered by world-class creators. This summer, the best wrestlers in the world will come to Chicago for G1 CLIMAX, the most grueling tournament in all of professional wrestling, to determine the Strongest of the Summer. Like American comics, G1 CLIMAX is driven by larger-than-life personalities, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments. NJPW's edgy, hard-hitting spirit is a strong match for BAD IDEA's fearless creative identity, and we look forward to bringing these two fan communities together" – said Hiroshi Tanahashi, President of NJPW.

"We are thrilled to bring PLANET DEATH to G1 CLIMAX 36 through this exclusive NJPW variant cover. With more than one million copies sold, PLANET DEATH has become the largest-selling independent comic book in over 30 years. Both NJPW and comics are built on combat, character, rivalry, and spectacle, and this collaboration gives fans a unique way to experience that shared energy on one historic night." said Dinesh Shamdasani, Founder, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Bad Idea.

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