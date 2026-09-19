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Bad Idea December 2026 Solicits… With A Chris Bianco Variant Cover?

Bad Idea Comics' December 2026 solicits launches Hank Howard, Pizza Detective: The Deep Cut with Pizza variant cover by chef Chris Bianco

Bad Idea Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations sees Robert Venditti and David Lapham launch the next chapter of their pizza-detective saga with Hank Howard, Pizza Detective: The Deep Cut #1, sending the series global to Tokyo with an extravagant lineup of "Pizza By" variant covers from Ryan Sook, Tony Fleecs, Mark Buckingham, Jae Lee, and even James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Bianco. Joshua Dysart and Tomás Giorello deliver the complete epic Odinn's Eye TPB, a brutal Norse quest centred on a young girl tasked by the god-king himself. Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky, and Adam Pollina continue their bloody cult horror in It Demands Sacrifice #3, while Mike Costa and Jake Baker crank up the sewer-gator action in Lancer #3… oh and apparently, Paul Pope is now a virgin. Cover.

HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE: THE DEEP CUT #1

(W) Robert Venditti (A) David Lapham

Covers: David Lapham, Ryan Sook, Jesse Lonergan, Tony Fleecs, Mark Buckingham, Declan Shalvey, Jae Lee, Chef Chris Bianco, Dan Panosian

Pizza justice goes global in the next adrenaline-fueled entry in New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Ordained) and Eisner Award-winning artist David Lapham's (Stray Bullets) striking new vision in the fight against crime! Eyeing a chance to expand into the Japanese market, Big Caligula's Pizza smells dollar signs. The suits at corporate expect their first international location will be rolling in dough, but Big Caligula's Tokyo is coming up short on bread. Vandalism, stolen supply shipments, threats against employees…someone in town has taken a hit out on pizza and it's left the restaurant colder than a day-old slice. Luckily they have Makoto — Big Caligula corporate detective, Eastern Division — on the case. But when Detective Makoto goes missing, Hank suspects foul play. And he'll do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of things, even if it means burning it all down. 32 Pages • Black & White • On Sale December 2, 2026 • $5.99

ODINN'S EYE TPB

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) Tomás Giorello

Colors: Diego Rodriguez

Cover: Tomás Giorello

The Eisner Award-nominated writer of The Hab, Joshua Dysart (Unknown Soldier), combines his power with Tomás Giorello (Conan the Barbarian), the master illustrator behind Planet Death, to unleash an epic of incredible scope and vision. Solveig, a young farm girl of great promise, is haunted by visions from the god-king Odinn himself. In words she cannot understand, and images too violent for a child to comprehend, Odinn tasks Solveig with a brutal mission: retrieve his eye — the one he famously traded for wisdom — and bring it to him. In the real world, the winter season has not left the land of Solveig's people for several years. As crops fail and livestock perish, fear and panic grow. In their desperation to appease the gods and free the land of this never-ending winter, the tribe turns to the child whose visions are surely a sign from Odinn. A war party is assembled. Solveig and a band of warriors — including an all-seeing witch — are sent north on a great quest — one which will change all that she knows, all who she has known, and all that she will become. 144 Pages • Full Color • On Sale December 2, 2026 • $19.99

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #3

(W) Philip Gelatt & David Yarovesky (A) Adam Pollina

Colors: Dean White

Covers: Adam Pollina, Ryan Quackenbush, Flops

The sacrifice has begun! Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (Love, Death & Robots), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (Brightburn), visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-Force), and Eisner Award-nominated colorist Dean White unleash a nightmarish hell on Earth in the penultimate chapter to the comic book event of the year. A portal to the other side has been opened, and a new age of darkness is about to begin—christened in the blood of baby goat Bronson's own mother. But the maniacal cult master Magus isn't finished with his kidnapped goats yet. He needs one more sacrifice to complete his ritual and summon the ancient demon Asmodeus into our world…and Bronson is next on the chopping block. Surrounded by the writhing bodies of drug-crazed cultists, Bronson has only one way out: through the gates of Hell! But can the littlest goat unlock the hero within to save his family—and the world? 32 Pages • Full Color • On Sale December 16, 2026 • $5.99

LANCER #3

(W) Mike Costa (A) Jake Baker

Colors: Lee Loughridge

Covers: Don Aguillo, Jake Baker, Manix Abrera, Paul Pope

It's a savage battle for survival in the next explosive chapter of New York Times bestselling writer Mike Costa (Netflix's Lucifer) and superstar-in-the-making Jake Baker's brutal action horror blockbuster. Pete Sanborn thought he was finally in for an easy payday when he hooked up with his new crew. They had the tech, the skills, and the battle-savvy to go in, bag and tag some gators, and get the hell out of there in one piece. Now Pete's just trying to make it out of New York's sewers alive. Even if he has to leave a few pieces behind. 32 Pages • Full Color • On Sale December 16, 2026 • $5.99

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