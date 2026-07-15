Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: adam pollina, brightburn, David Yarovesky, It Demands Sacrifice, Love Death And Robots, Philip Galatt, sdcc

Bad Idea Gives Away Brightburn Director's New Comic At SDCC Next Week

Bad Idea gives away David Yarovesky, Phillip Gelatt and Adam Pollina's new comic book, It Demands Sacrifice, at San Diego Comic-Con Next Week

Article Summary Brightburn director David Yarovesky’s new Bad Idea comic It Demands Sacrifice gets an early SDCC giveaway next week.

Fans at Bad Idea’s Friday San Diego Comic-Con panel also score a free Warbird #0 signed exclusive variant.

Philip Gelatt and Adam Pollina join Yarovesky on a horror comic about a goat battling a satanic murder cult.

Bad Idea’s It Demands Sacrifice launches in October, blending adorable animal fable with brutal horror thrills.

It you go to the Bad Idea Comics panel on the Friday of San Diego Comic-Con at 5pm at Room 32AB, you won't just get a free exclusive variant copy of Warbird #0 signed by the creator of John Wick and the creator of The Surrogates, you also get a free copy of a new comic by the director of Brightburn, David Yarovesky and the writer of most of Love, Death & Robots, Philip Gelatt. It's called It Demands Sacrifice, it's drawn by X-Force's Adam Pollina, it's out in September, but if you are at the Bad Idea panel, you can get it next week, for free, as well as Warbird #0.

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #1

Written by PHILIP GELATT & DAVID YAROVESKY

Art by ADAM POLLINA

Colors by DEAN WHITE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG, TONY FLEECS, PATRICK HORVATH & MORE

$5.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR

ORDERS DUE SEPTEMBER 7, 2026 | IN STORES OCTOBER 7, 2026 BAD IDEA is proud to announce that Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt, the principal writer behind Netflix's LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS, and acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky, the twisted mind behind the superhero horror sensation BRIGHTBURN, have joined forces with visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-Force, Pyrate Queen) and master colorist Dean White (Conan the Barbarian) to unleash IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE, an all-new BAD IDEA Prestige Format limited series beginning in October. On a quiet farm, Bronson, the youngest and smallest member of a close-knit family of goats, lives an idyllic life of sun-drenched fields, fresh hay, and sibling rivalries. His greatest concern is proving to his older siblings—and, more importantly, his imposing father—that he is more than just the runt of the herd. Then, in a single night, everything changes. A drug-fueled, sex-obsessed satanic hippie murder cult descends on the farm, slaughtering the family who raised and protected the goats before abducting Bronson and his loved ones. Deep in the wilderness, beneath a blood-red moon, hundreds of cult followers gather for an ancient ritual. Their purpose: to sacrifice the goats and summon a ravenous demon from beyond.Now, the fate of his family rests on the shoulders of the one creature least prepared to save them. Innocent, outmatched, and absurdly cute, Bronson must summon a courage he never knew he possessed as he confronts knife-wielding cultists, unspeakable horrors, and forces far beyond his understanding in a desperate attempt to rescue his family before they are offered up in blood.

"We wanted to approach the genre from a new angle, something that could make it feel fresh, dangerous, and genuinely shocking again. And somehow that led us to a story with murder cults, ritual sex magick, adorable goats, and an enormous amount of heart. It all started with a simple question: what if a goat decided to fight back against the satanists trying to sacrifice it? Which probably tells you everything you need to know about the kinds of things Dave thinks about in his spare time" – Philip Gelatt.

"We took the emotional DNA of movies like BAMBI and THE LION KING and smashed it headfirst into the raw terror of THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE and THE LAST HOUSE ON THE LEFT to create something that's equal parts adorable and deeply disturbing. On the surface, it looks like a story designed to shock and terrify you, and it absolutely will, but underneath that is something much more personal. It's a fable about the stories we tell ourselves, how they can become prisons that define the limits of our lives, and how dangerous it is to let other people's perception of you determine who you are. And at the center of all of it is Bronson. Trust me, you're going to f*%king love Bronson." – David Yarovesky.

"We couldn't be more excited about IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE. Not simply because it's a wildly original story, but because it's the kind of story that fully exploits the unique strengths of the comics medium. Comics can juxtapose the adorable and the horrific, the intimate and the epic, the ridiculous and the profound, often in the space of a single page. IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE embraces that freedom completely, creating an experience that simply couldn't exist in any other medium. Which makes it all the more fitting, and perhaps a little ironic, that this project grew out of friendships forged in another medium, between its creators and BAD IDEA's head of Film & Television, Benjamin Simpson" – Bad Idea CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

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