Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, david lapham, frank miller, hero trade, It Demands Sacrifice, Lancer, matt kindt, sin city, Watchmen

Bad Idea Merges Sin City With Watchmen For The Hero Trade: The Butler

Bad Idea Comics merges Sin City with Watchmen for The Hero Trade: The Butler by Matt Kindt and David Lapham, in their January 2027 solicits

Bad Idea Comics' January 2027 solicits and solicitations bring back The Hero Trade with Matt Kindt and David Lapham, with The Butler one-shot being told, as Bad Idea put it, in "Splashovision" in an attempt to smash Frank Miller's Sin City against Watchmen superhero deconstruction. As The Butler has to clean up the street debris left by the antics of vigilante team The Watch… and told in black-and-white, spot-coloured splash pages. As well as more Lancer and It Demands Sacrifice.

HERO TRADE THE BUTLER #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) David Lapham

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and Eisner Award-winning legend David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) return to their seminal series of superhero deconstruction with THE HERO TRADE: THE BUTLER. Told entirely through splash pages, this brutal tale marries the grit and grime of Frank Miller's SIN CITY with the psychological depth of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' WATCHMEN in an explosive new one-shot that dares to seek justice in an unjust world. Every night, THE WATCH takes out the trash. Trouble is, somebody's gotta clean up the mess. Another sleepless night spent knee-deep in the gutter, ripping scumbags off the streets and stuffing them into the body bags they deserve. Because if there's one thing THE WATCH believes in, it's justice — permanent justice. THE BUTLER once stood shoulder to shoulder with THE WATCH, his partner in the war on crime. Until he realized THE WATCH is no hero — just a loose-cannon psycho who takes sick pleasure in playing judge, jury and executioner, no matter the collateral damage. Now, THE BUTLER is through taking orders. He knows THE WATCH inside and out, and he'll stop at nothing to beat him at his own game — getting the criminals behind bars before his former partner can put them six feet under. $5.99 1/6/2027

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #3 (OF 4)

(W) Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky (A/CA) Adam Pollina

THE SACRIFICE HAS BEGUN! Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE), and Eisner Award-nominated colorist Dean White (CONAN THE BARBARIAN) unleash a nightmarish hell on Earth in the penultimate chapter to the comic book event of the year. A portal to the other side has been opened, and a new age of darkness is about to begin—christened in the blood of baby goat Bronson's own mother. But the maniacal cult master Magus isn't finished with his kidnapped goats yet. He needs one more sacrifice to complete his ritual and summon the ancient demon Asmodeus into our world…and Bronson is next on the chopping block. Surrounded by the writhing bodies of drug-crazed cultists, Bronson has only one way out: through the gates of Hell! But can the littlest goat unlock the hero within to save his family—and the world? $5.99 1/20/2027

LANCER #3 (OF 4)

(W) Mike Carey (A) Jake Baker (CA) Don Aguillo

It's a savage battle for survival in the next explosive chapter of New York Times best-selling writer Mike Costa (Netflix's LUCIFER) and superstar-in-the-making Jake Baker brutal action horror blockbuster. Pete Sanborn thought he was finally in for an easy payday when he hooked up with his new crew. They had the tech, the skills, and the battle-savvy to go in, bag and tag some gators, and get the hell out of there in one piece. Now Pete's just trying to make it out of New York's sewers alive. Even if he has to leave a few pieces behind. $5.99 1/20/2027

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