Bad Idea Replace Save Now With Spaceman After Giving Away Race Copies

Bad Idea brought back the doughnuts, but also a way to work it off, with races around NYCC in order to secure one of their giveaway Save Now.

My favourite joke coming out of New York Comic Con was that the showfloor dump that became the talk of NYCC was a Bad Idea publicity stunt. After all, they were doing doughnuts, why not continue with the eventual logical step forward from that, to where it will inevitably end up? But no.

Bad Idea did indeed bring back the doughnuts, but also a way to work it off, with races around the showfloor in order to secure one of their giveaway exclusive comics for New York Comic Con. So successful were they that they gave out all their two hundred Save Now NYCC #1 comic books by 12.40 on the Friday of the show, having seen a quarter of a million calories burned off by participants. And multiple copies have now sold on eBay for $125 each.

So, as a replacement, they started giving away copies of a new Spaceman story by David Lapham and Maria Lapham – they still have copies of that at their NYCC book #3641.

They also held a panel late last night at the show, with doughuts, doughnut boxes, copies of the $200-selling Inebrio Horsefeathers #1 by Tony Millionaire to give away, and Mission Go: A Tankers Story, of which no copies have even hit eBay yet. But they will.

Come by the BAD IDEA booth (3641) at one of the four designated times below and secure your racing bib.

We will assign to you 3 locations on the convention floor to race to. A BAD IDEA representative will be at each location but only one of them will have the redemption sticker you need.

Race to the locations until you've located the redemption sticker then return to booth 3641.

You only have 10 minutes to complete this task. If you return within that time you will have earned a copy of SAVE NOW NYCC #1.

Get writer Matt Kindt to hand letter custom, 1-of-1 captions into your copy and make it a completely unique story! … we've left several captions blank and writer Matt Kindt has graciously agreed to personally hand letter dialogue into your copy, making each and every copy of SAVE NOW NYCC #1 a unique story!

