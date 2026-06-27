Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, Absolute Power, Bad Seeds, KO
Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power & Crisis Across DC Universe (Spoilers)
Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power and Absolute Crisis across the DC Universe this week (Spoilers)
Article Summary
- Absolute Crisis looms as DC’s current books tighten continuity, linking Green Lantern, Superman, Supergirl and JLU.
- Superboy-Prime, Manchester Black and Supergirl’s tangled past put Crisis history and DC continuity back in focus.
- Justice League Unlimited revisits Absolute Power fallout as Queen Brainiac targets Amanda Waller and the Power Bank.
- Bad Seeds and K.O. reshape Gotham too, with Harley split in two, Poison Ivy rising, and wider threats closing in.
I was chatting with Scott Snyder in Forbidden Planet earlier this week, before the announcement of a certain Absolute Batman TV show, about how there has been a focus on connections within the current DC Universe. And there really is, you can hardly pick up one of their mainline books without a superhero book without an editorial footnote that works like a hypertextual link to every other DC comic you are reading.
So, as Green Lantern catches us up with the Justice Society and the Justice League after K.O…
Superboy Prime is still in Smallville, looking even younger than ever over in Superman. Shame he would have been useful helping out the other Superboys in the Supergirl Summer Special, trying to sort out Supergirl's continuity for the Justice League records.
Because she has a lot of it, and what with all the… what was it, Superboy Prime?
Yes, that. So dealing with a lot of continuities over the decades, overlapping…
Yeah, they were really missing the right Superboy for the job on this one. Still, he's dealing with Manchester Black, who took things back to Dawn Of DC, where all this current continuity kicked off, really…
Especially given the amounts of DC Comics continuity they dig into…
With the Absolute Crisis coming, it's a good chance to look back at the old one… especially considering what happened with Supergirl.
She did. Of course, she was not the only one…
But this is where all the deaths-of-DC superheroes began…
This Supergirl story with the Superboys is written by Mark Waid. He just wrote the New History Of DC Universe series. He is also writing this week's Justice League Unlimited. With the return of Queen Brainiac, part of the Absolute Power event, with Amanda Waller as the big bad.
Absolute Power also saw the creation of The Power Bank, so that no one could take all the superheroes' powers away again, in the fine and careful hands of a Green Lantern.
Sorry, wrong Green Lantern, I think. He may be the Pope now, but his infallibility is the same. Which is why Batman has a contingency plan for him…
But also for Amanda Waller, the one Queen Braniac is demanding an audience with.
Where is Amanda Waller again?
Can we get a confirmation on that?
We can! Thanks to this newfound proper continuity of the DC Universe… where people now remember things.
And even the upcoming Bad Seeds event… as seen in Harley Quinn…
… dumped by Poison Ivy as she becomes mayor of Gotham,…
…while also gaining a new identity and powers as a result of the events of DC's K.O., Wally West just went with the second bit.
With Wally West, the Flash, also getting a new expansion on his power set to become a super-speed soothsayer…
While Poison Ivy dumps Harley Quinn so hard ahead of Bad Seeds, Harley's K.O. powers split her entirely into two different people.
It's all coming together… as next week's Poison Ivy has her officials trying to patch things up between them.
With some home truths about the relationship between Poison Ivy and Janet from HR…
Even with Vandal Savage's shock troops on the street.
Batgirl's crew is facing them down as well.
Though they may have a little more luck.
While JSA goes back to the very, very, very, very beginning…
And Absolute Crisis gets closer and closer…
- Green Lantern #36 by Jeremy Adams, Ig Guara, Montos
What's it like running into your ex-girlfriend, who is also a superhero and happens to be the daughter of Earth's Green Lantern, after a few years? Well, why don't you come along and find out as Jade returns to help, and Kyle investigates a series of murders involving several fast-food joints all around L.A.! $3.99
- Justice League Unlimited #20 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio
Lex Luthor and the Dark Knight are the heart of the mystery surrounding Brainiac Queen's return, and a surprising connection between the two men is driving a wedge into the JLU. Meanwhile, the mission to shepherd the JLU's power repository from the Watchtower to Oa goes awry, and you'll never believe that it was all Guy Gardner's fault. Well, I mean, you might believe that. I do. $3.99
- The Flash #34 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry
Mr. Terrific is helping Wally understand the new superpower he's been experiencing and has come up with a way to test it. But when that results in the Flash seeing a vision of a dark future—okay, maybe not that dark but at least "concerning"—Central City overrun by a Gorilla Army!—he knows precisely where he needs to go to stop it. Can one man, even if he is objectively pretty fast, survive in the middle of enemy territory when all those enemies are really strong, super-intelligent gorillas? You'll find out in this issue! Plus: It all leads to a second experiment, with even greater consequences! $3.99
- Superman #39 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora
Superboy-Prime loves comics. He's a Wednesday Warrior and has read a lot of continuity. But a classic Superman villain has banished Prime into different issues he hasn't read! Get ready for a wild ride across the DC Universe as Prime is dragged kicking and screaming across past events, lost reboots, relaunches, and restarts! If he doesn't find his way back to Metropolis, he will be lost forever!
- Harley Quinn #63 by Elliott Kalan, Carlos Olivares
Oy vey! I been facing off against my latest foe, the Monochromatic Man, and lemme tell ya something, this guy ain't messing around. He's turning my world into some kinda Dutch angle nightmare! But if that ain't bad enough, I got the whole dang GCPD after me too.
- Summer of Supergirl Special #1 by Sophie Campbell, Mark Waid, Gail Simone, Belen Ortega, Cian Tormey, Emma Kubert
The quiet town of Midvale is shaken to its core when Supergirl finds herself face-to-face with the galactic bounty hunter, Lobo. Can the Maiden of Might stand up to the Main Man? Plus, two bonus stories celebrating Supergirl as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El!
- Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #4 by Jadzia Axelrod, Nicole Maines, Klaus Janson, Brandt & Stein, Rosi Kampe
Will an isolated and untethered Dreamer surrender herself, at long last, to an unholy union that would give the Key power to exact his revenge on the Justice League once and for all? Not if Galaxy's got anything to say about it! Speak now or forever hold your peace in this frightful finale issue!
- Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia
There's been a murder, and the only clues are buried deep within Batgirl's memories, along with the phrase "forget me not." Now locked in a prison of her past, Cassandra Cain must uncover the killer before it's too late, but as she relives her time with David Cain again and again, will she solve the murder in time…or lose her mind completely?
- Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez
Gotham City is a powder keg, and Poison Ivy is the match! The air is full of anger, pain, and despair as things go from bad to even worse. The chopping block is calling out for Mayor Pamela Isley. Can Ivy's faithful underlings save her from herself, or will the city swallow them whole first?
- JSA #21 by Jeff Lemire, Diego Olortegui
The New God Metron takes Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Jakeem, and Kid Eternity back to the events of the DC ALL IN SPECIAL in search of Jim Corrigan after his defeat at the hands of Darkseid. Meanwhile the rest of the JSA continues its battle against the Spectre as it searches for its new host!