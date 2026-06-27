Posted in: Batman, Comics, Crisis, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Crisis, Absolute Power, Bad Seeds, KO

Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power & Crisis Across DC Universe (Spoilers)

Bad Seeds, K.O., Absolute Power and Absolute Crisis across the DC Universe this week (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Crisis looms as DC’s current books tighten continuity, linking Green Lantern, Superman, Supergirl and JLU.

Superboy-Prime, Manchester Black and Supergirl’s tangled past put Crisis history and DC continuity back in focus.

Justice League Unlimited revisits Absolute Power fallout as Queen Brainiac targets Amanda Waller and the Power Bank.

Bad Seeds and K.O. reshape Gotham too, with Harley split in two, Poison Ivy rising, and wider threats closing in.

I was chatting with Scott Snyder in Forbidden Planet earlier this week, before the announcement of a certain Absolute Batman TV show, about how there has been a focus on connections within the current DC Universe. And there really is, you can hardly pick up one of their mainline books without a superhero book without an editorial footnote that works like a hypertextual link to every other DC comic you are reading.

So, as Green Lantern catches us up with the Justice Society and the Justice League after K.O…

Superboy Prime is still in Smallville, looking even younger than ever over in Superman. Shame he would have been useful helping out the other Superboys in the Supergirl Summer Special, trying to sort out Supergirl's continuity for the Justice League records.

Because she has a lot of it, and what with all the… what was it, Superboy Prime?

Yes, that. So dealing with a lot of continuities over the decades, overlapping…

Yeah, they were really missing the right Superboy for the job on this one. Still, he's dealing with Manchester Black, who took things back to Dawn Of DC, where all this current continuity kicked off, really…

Especially given the amounts of DC Comics continuity they dig into…

With the Absolute Crisis coming, it's a good chance to look back at the old one… especially considering what happened with Supergirl.

She did. Of course, she was not the only one…

But this is where all the deaths-of-DC superheroes began…

This Supergirl story with the Superboys is written by Mark Waid. He just wrote the New History Of DC Universe series. He is also writing this week's Justice League Unlimited. With the return of Queen Brainiac, part of the Absolute Power event, with Amanda Waller as the big bad.

Absolute Power also saw the creation of The Power Bank, so that no one could take all the superheroes' powers away again, in the fine and careful hands of a Green Lantern.

Sorry, wrong Green Lantern, I think. He may be the Pope now, but his infallibility is the same. Which is why Batman has a contingency plan for him…

But also for Amanda Waller, the one Queen Braniac is demanding an audience with.

Where is Amanda Waller again?

Can we get a confirmation on that?

We can! Thanks to this newfound proper continuity of the DC Universe… where people now remember things.

And even the upcoming Bad Seeds event… as seen in Harley Quinn…

… dumped by Poison Ivy as she becomes mayor of Gotham,…

…while also gaining a new identity and powers as a result of the events of DC's K.O., Wally West just went with the second bit.

With Wally West, the Flash, also getting a new expansion on his power set to become a super-speed soothsayer…

While Poison Ivy dumps Harley Quinn so hard ahead of Bad Seeds, Harley's K.O. powers split her entirely into two different people.

It's all coming together… as next week's Poison Ivy has her officials trying to patch things up between them.

With some home truths about the relationship between Poison Ivy and Janet from HR…

Even with Vandal Savage's shock troops on the street.

Batgirl's crew is facing them down as well.

Though they may have a little more luck.

While JSA goes back to the very, very, very, very beginning…

And Absolute Crisis gets closer and closer…

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