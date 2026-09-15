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Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics

DC publishes four Batman: Bad Seeds titles this week, Nightwing #142, Batwoman #7, Catwoman #91 & Detective Comics #1113 (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Batman: Bad Seeds expands this week through Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman and Detective Comics tie-ins.
  • Poison Ivy’s takeover turns Gotham into a deadly swamp, with spores and chaos spreading from Gotham to Blüdhaven.
  • Vandal Savage and his TUCO forces emerge as a brutal threat, pushing Batman and the Bat-Family to the limit.
  • Bruce reunites with Kate Kane as Catwoman, Nightwing and Batwoman fight to keep Gotham from being lost.

Tomorrow, DC Comics will publish four Batman-related tie-in titles to the Bad Seeds two-month crossover currently running through the series – though it looks like Gotham General will make it a three-month crossover… Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor and Jeff Spokes, Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters and David Lapham, Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi and Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi

And as we finally get a Bruce Wayne/Kate Kane reunion, Basil Exposition demands we all catch up in one way or another with Poison Ivy's decision to hand Gotham over to the Parliament of Trees, terraforming the city and turning it into a primordial swamp… and Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's plan to deal with, which will kill thousands along the way…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi

Of course, anything that hits Gotham blows across the bay to Bludhaven as well. And they can see Arkham Towers on the skyline if the air is clear…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters and David Lapham

Not that it's looking very clear right now.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth

And that is indeed all down to Poison Ivy and her various machinations.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi

And it seems to be affecting folk all over… not that some need much of a push.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth

And as the dangers come from the plants, the people, the police, the paramilitary and the politicians….

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi

There suddenly seems to be a lot to deal with wherever you are. And however you are feeling.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters and David Lapham

Nobody breathe in, okay? There's… stuff.

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth

And everyone needs a mask, not just the superheroes and the supervillains…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi

As Vandal Savage, the Gotham Police and his TUCO paramilitary force are just too fascist even for Batman…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor, Jeff Spokes

As Poison Ivy's tendrils get everywhere it seems…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth

And as Batman gains a temporary victory, there are still more battles to be won, of Gotham is to no longer be lost…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor, Jeff Spokes

Everyone has to succeed, but if some fail, well…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters and David Lapham

… There's a whole family ready to have your back, remember?

Batman Bad Seeds
Bad Seeds: Sunset by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

And if your friends aren't up to the task, well…

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics
Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor, Jeff Spokes

There are always enemies too… and to be fair, we knew this was coming.

  • Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor, Jeff Spokes
    Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off! Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes! $4.99 9/16/26
  • Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters, David Lapham
    When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Blüdhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Blüdhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Blüdhaven…and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive. $4.99 9/16/26
  • Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka, DaNi
    It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's "urban renewal initiative" sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left… $3.99 9/16/26
  • Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk, Danilo Beyruth
    With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home. $3.99 9/16/26

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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