Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, batwoman, catwoman, detective comics, Nigthwing

Bad Seeds Spoilers: Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman & Detective Comics

DC publishes four Batman: Bad Seeds titles this week, Nightwing #142, Batwoman #7, Catwoman #91 & Detective Comics #1113 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds expands this week through Nightwing, Batwoman, Catwoman and Detective Comics tie-ins.

Poison Ivy’s takeover turns Gotham into a deadly swamp, with spores and chaos spreading from Gotham to Blüdhaven.

Vandal Savage and his TUCO forces emerge as a brutal threat, pushing Batman and the Bat-Family to the limit.

Bruce reunites with Kate Kane as Catwoman, Nightwing and Batwoman fight to keep Gotham from being lost.

Tomorrow, DC Comics will publish four Batman-related tie-in titles to the Bad Seeds two-month crossover currently running through the series – though it looks like Gotham General will make it a three-month crossover… Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor and Jeff Spokes, Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters and David Lapham, Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka and DaNi and Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth.

And as we finally get a Bruce Wayne/Kate Kane reunion, Basil Exposition demands we all catch up in one way or another with Poison Ivy's decision to hand Gotham over to the Parliament of Trees, terraforming the city and turning it into a primordial swamp… and Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's plan to deal with, which will kill thousands along the way…

Of course, anything that hits Gotham blows across the bay to Bludhaven as well. And they can see Arkham Towers on the skyline if the air is clear…

Not that it's looking very clear right now.

And that is indeed all down to Poison Ivy and her various machinations.

And it seems to be affecting folk all over… not that some need much of a push.

And as the dangers come from the plants, the people, the police, the paramilitary and the politicians….

There suddenly seems to be a lot to deal with wherever you are. And however you are feeling.

Nobody breathe in, okay? There's… stuff.

And everyone needs a mask, not just the superheroes and the supervillains…

As Vandal Savage, the Gotham Police and his TUCO paramilitary force are just too fascist even for Batman…

As Poison Ivy's tendrils get everywhere it seems…

And as Batman gains a temporary victory, there are still more battles to be won, of Gotham is to no longer be lost…

Everyone has to succeed, but if some fail, well…

… There's a whole family ready to have your back, remember?

And if your friends aren't up to the task, well…

There are always enemies too… and to be fair, we knew this was coming.

Detective Comics #1113 by Tom Taylor, Jeff Spokes

Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off! Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes! $4.99 9/16/26

Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off! Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes! $4.99 9/16/26 Nightwing #142 by Dan Watters, David Lapham

When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Blüdhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Blüdhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Blüdhaven…and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive. $4.99 9/16/26

When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Blüdhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Blüdhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Blüdhaven…and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive. $4.99 9/16/26 Batwoman #7 by Greg Rucka, DaNi

It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's "urban renewal initiative" sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left… $3.99 9/16/26

It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's "urban renewal initiative" sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night…especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left… $3.99 9/16/26 Catwoman #91 by Torunn Gronbekk, Danilo Beyruth

With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home. $3.99 9/16/26

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