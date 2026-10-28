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Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)

Batman Bad Seeds endings with Vandal Savage, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Stephanie Brown and Gotham (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Bad Seeds collides across Batman: Sunrise, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Gotham General as Gotham spirals deeper into chaos.
  • Harley and Ivy chase each other through twisted reunions, hallucinations and betrayals, with Killer Croc stepping in.
  • Vandal Savage unleashes his TUCO squad and Ivycide on Gotham, while Batman and the Freezes trigger a brutal freeze.

Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published today by DC Comics, concluding the Bad Seeds event – aside from Gotham General…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal

… which is a bit late and is still doing stuff from the first month of Bad Seeds…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal

But it works as a bit of Basil Exposition, as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are on the streets looking for each other…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

Although their reunions are very different indeed in their respective titles…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares

Except of course it's not actually either of them.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

Although Harley Quinn seems to be getting the better deal in terms of hallucination rather than plant elemental…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares

She is a literal tree hugger right now. If she were with Poison Ivy, she would certainly give Lady Jane what for, but in her absence, another Gothamite can step in.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

Killer Croc steps in for Poison Ivy, but Harley Quinn is in a much happier place with a variety of versions of the couple.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares

While Poison Ivy now has a lesser version of herself, her plant elemental powers stripped from her by the Parliament Of Trees.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

She may be a child to the Parliament, but to Harley Quinn, Pamela is suddenly the opposite.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares

But given that Poison Ivy got Gotham into this mess with her powers, is it all sorted now?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

No, no, it's not. It's all still gone to hell. And as for Harley Quinn?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

She's gone. Her whole place is gone. And coming over the rubble?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, immortal caveman, power-mad mogul at large. And he's not alone.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

He's brought his TUCO squad of private militia, along with his own special brand of herbicide, or Ivycide, to take down Mayor Pamela Isley.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

I mean, he calls them his TUCO Squad. But they are meant to remind folk of someone else with a different acronym.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

That's it. As the impact from Batman and Mr & Mrs Freeze hits Gotham.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

And everything suddenly gets very cold indeed, in a very specific plant-freezing kind of way. And including the same gas that Vandal Savage has been using on Ivy.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

But as Harley Quinn falls… thinking of Ivy…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares

… Poison Ivy falls thinking of Batman. I wonder if that means something?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins

Though Vandal Savage somehow credits her for all of this.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

Instead, Poison Ivy is somewhere else, back talking to Lady Jane and the rest of the plants.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

See? It's all down to I.C.E…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

There you go, just in case you hadn't been reading, Poison Ivy. Which, obviously, we have. And to make sure we all know this is a bluff…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

But that's okay, soon she'll be dead at the hands of Vandal. Batman too. As he decides to inherit her position, even with only one eye.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

Well, if not after your city has been terraformed by prehistoric flora, and then flash-frozen to stop it from super-blooming, then when? If only he's actually killed Poison Ivy and Batman…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

…he might have not been as distracted when Pamela's second bestie suddenly emerged from the sewers all hangry for power…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

Of course Vandal Savage is immortal. But how immortal can you be without a head?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

We'll get to that. Because while Gotham General #1 is dealing with Stephanie Brown being admitted…

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal

….Bad Seeds: Sunrise has her already in recovery.

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

While Poison Ivy is being treated by Dr Zeller over at Arkham Towers. A potential mismatch of love rivals there?

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)
Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn

Oh so quite immortal then. Grow-back-a-head kind of immortal… Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published today DC Comics.

  • BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)
    (W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal
    WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job.
    $4.99 10/28/2026
  • BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNRISE #1 (ONE SHOT)
    (W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn
    WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026
  • HARLEY QUINN #67
    (W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund
    HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $3.99 10/28/2026
  • POISON IVY #49
    (W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Alex Lins (CA) Jessica Fong
    NOWHERE TO RUN! Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga! $3.99 10/28/2026

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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