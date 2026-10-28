Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, harley quinn, poison ivy, Vandal Savage

Bad Seeds: Vandal Savage, Croc, Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn (Spoilers)

Batman Bad Seeds endings with Vandal Savage, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Stephanie Brown and Gotham (Spoilers)

Article Summary Bad Seeds collides across Batman: Sunrise, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Gotham General as Gotham spirals deeper into chaos.

Harley and Ivy chase each other through twisted reunions, hallucinations and betrayals, with Killer Croc stepping in.

Vandal Savage unleashes his TUCO squad and Ivycide on Gotham, while Batman and the Freezes trigger a brutal freeze.

Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published today by DC Comics, concluding the Bad Seeds event – aside from Gotham General…

… which is a bit late and is still doing stuff from the first month of Bad Seeds…

But it works as a bit of Basil Exposition, as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are on the streets looking for each other…

Although their reunions are very different indeed in their respective titles…

Except of course it's not actually either of them.

Although Harley Quinn seems to be getting the better deal in terms of hallucination rather than plant elemental…

She is a literal tree hugger right now. If she were with Poison Ivy, she would certainly give Lady Jane what for, but in her absence, another Gothamite can step in.

Killer Croc steps in for Poison Ivy, but Harley Quinn is in a much happier place with a variety of versions of the couple.

While Poison Ivy now has a lesser version of herself, her plant elemental powers stripped from her by the Parliament Of Trees.

She may be a child to the Parliament, but to Harley Quinn, Pamela is suddenly the opposite.

But given that Poison Ivy got Gotham into this mess with her powers, is it all sorted now?

No, no, it's not. It's all still gone to hell. And as for Harley Quinn?

She's gone. Her whole place is gone. And coming over the rubble?

Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, immortal caveman, power-mad mogul at large. And he's not alone.

He's brought his TUCO squad of private militia, along with his own special brand of herbicide, or Ivycide, to take down Mayor Pamela Isley.

I mean, he calls them his TUCO Squad. But they are meant to remind folk of someone else with a different acronym.

That's it. As the impact from Batman and Mr & Mrs Freeze hits Gotham.

And everything suddenly gets very cold indeed, in a very specific plant-freezing kind of way. And including the same gas that Vandal Savage has been using on Ivy.

But as Harley Quinn falls… thinking of Ivy…

… Poison Ivy falls thinking of Batman. I wonder if that means something?

Though Vandal Savage somehow credits her for all of this.

Instead, Poison Ivy is somewhere else, back talking to Lady Jane and the rest of the plants.

See? It's all down to I.C.E…

There you go, just in case you hadn't been reading, Poison Ivy. Which, obviously, we have. And to make sure we all know this is a bluff…

But that's okay, soon she'll be dead at the hands of Vandal. Batman too. As he decides to inherit her position, even with only one eye.

Well, if not after your city has been terraformed by prehistoric flora, and then flash-frozen to stop it from super-blooming, then when? If only he's actually killed Poison Ivy and Batman…

…he might have not been as distracted when Pamela's second bestie suddenly emerged from the sewers all hangry for power…

Of course Vandal Savage is immortal. But how immortal can you be without a head?

We'll get to that. Because while Gotham General #1 is dealing with Stephanie Brown being admitted…

….Bad Seeds: Sunrise has her already in recovery.

While Poison Ivy is being treated by Dr Zeller over at Arkham Towers. A potential mismatch of love rivals there?

Oh so quite immortal then. Grow-back-a-head kind of immortal… Batman: Bad Seeds: Sunrise #1 by Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Cliff Rathburn, Batman: Bad Seeds: Gotham General #1 by Greg Rucka and Rosa Ekedal, Harley Quinn #67 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares and Poison Ivy #49 by G. Willow Wilson and Alex Lins are published today DC Comics.

BATMAN BAD SEEDS GOTHAM GENERAL #1 (OF 2)

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal

WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job.

$4.99 10/28/2026

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Rosa Ekedal WHEN DISASTER STRIKES, NOT ALL OF GOTHAM'S HEROES WEAR CAPES! Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center. Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe. For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday. DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes—this is their job. $4.99 10/28/2026 BATMAN BAD SEEDS SUNRISE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn

WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cliff Rathburn WHO WILL SURVIVE… AND WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF THEM?! At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise. The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day. $5.99 10/28/2026 HARLEY QUINN #67

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund

HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $3.99 10/28/2026

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Bailie Rosenlund HARLEY, GET YOUR GIRL! Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers–I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart-to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!! $3.99 10/28/2026 POISON IVY #49

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Alex Lins (CA) Jessica Fong

NOWHERE TO RUN! Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga! $3.99 10/28/2026

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