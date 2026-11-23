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Barbara Gordon: Breakout To End From DC Comics With Issue 12

Barbara Gordon: Breakout by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan to end with issue 12 from DC Comics in April 2027

Article Summary DC confirms Barbara Gordon: Breakout will end with issue #12, wrapping Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan's series in April 2027.

February 2027 solicitations list Barbara Gordon: Breakout #10 of 12, signaling the Supermax story was always heading for a finite end.

Barbara entered Supermax by design to investigate prison killings, political prisoners, and Vandal Savage's hidden agenda from inside.

Issues #8 through #10 raise the stakes with Two-Face's trial, shocking revelations, and a ticking clock toward a bloody prison showdown.

It wasn't solicited explicitly as an ongoing series. But then neither was it solicited as a mini-series either. But with DC Comics' February 2027 solicitations for Barbara Gordon: Breakout #10, it is now listed (#10 of 12)… Will she actually break out of SuperMax in April 2027, then? After all, the person who put her in there (officially) is currently missing his head, somewhere in Killer Croc's digestive tract… but of course, she was actually there for other reasons.

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #10 (OF 12)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Jorge Fornes

TIME RUNS OUT! Barbara Gordon entered Supermax to save inmates from an unknown killer. But after last issue's shocking revelations, she may have doomed everyone within the prison's walls. With the clock counting down, can she stop the bloodbath before it begins? Or has her quest to rescue some of the prisoners doomed them all? $3.99 2/10/2027

Barbara Gordon: Breakout launched in May as part of DC's Next Level line, though I had already been tracking the setup for a while as Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan's series dropped Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, Batgirl, Oracle, and the one member of the Bat-Family who had been watching Supermax since it was being built, into GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet prison for political enemies and anyone else who opposed the new order.What followed was not the straightforward "breakout" the title might have suggested. I noted that the arrest itself was the plan: Barbara deliberately removed location blockers, surrendered as herself while preserving her Batgirl secret identity, and walked into Supermax with a mission tied to the jailed Assistant District Attorney and the pattern of "suicides" among Savage's political prisoners. Stripped of Oracle's tech and Batgirl's usual tools, she relied on wits, instincts, and whatever alliances she could scrape together inside, introducing Sparrow, trust issues, and flashbacks that circled back toward Barbara's history. Later chapters layered in a murder mystery inside Supermax, new political prisoners, Barbara Gordon was accused of murder, old allies were hatching rescue plans, and Vandal Savage had sent in an investigator, culminating in Two-Face holding court and putting Barbara on trial inside the prison itself… Here are December and January's solicits as well… BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #8

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Jorge Fornes

DEAD WOMAN WALKING! Barbara has been through hell and back since arriving in Supermax, but with her fate in the hands of Two-Face, things have never looked bleaker. Amidst her impending doom, she hatches her most dangerous plan yet–and if it fails, she won't leave prison alive! $3.99 12/9/2026

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Jorge Fornes DEAD WOMAN WALKING! Barbara has been through hell and back since arriving in Supermax, but with her fate in the hands of Two-Face, things have never looked bleaker. Amidst her impending doom, she hatches her most dangerous plan yet–and if it fails, she won't leave prison alive! $3.99 12/9/2026 BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #9

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Jorge Fornes

TWO CAN KEEP A SECRET IF ONE OF THEM IS DEAD… After Barbara's most desperate and dangerous gambit yet, the truth behind Supermax is finally revealed. But what comes next may make her wish she'd never found out… $3.99 1/13/2027

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