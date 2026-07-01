Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: damian wayne, jorge jimenez, matt fraction, society of the midnight key, Verity Pennyworth

Batman #11 And The Society Of The Midnight Key (Major Spoilers)

Batman #11 and The Society Of The Midnight Key from Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez (Major Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #11 reveals a first appearance, arriving at Wayne Manor in the issue’s final page twist.

Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne's bonding time is interrupted, but is it Rod Hull or Mary Poppins?

The biggest mystery is The Society Of The Midnight Key

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez set up Batman #12 with Alfred’s legacy, Gotham danger, and Midnight Key intrigue.

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published today from DC Comics. We have already looked at the possibility that this is the issue that introduces Verity Pennyworth. That goes over the circumstances of Damian Wayne's conception. And what doomscrolling through Gotham news looks like. But now it's time for a final page spoiler and the Society Of The Midnight Key. Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that the upcoming Batman #12 promised to introduce a young woman who seems to be playing a role concurrent with that of the late Alfred Pennyworth for Bruce Wayne. And that DC Comics had listed a new cover for Batman #12, featuring designs for the character by Jorge Jimenez, naming her Verity Pennyworth.

But it is in Batman #11, out today, at the end of the issue with Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne, father and son, having a bonding moment over The Great Gatsby. And there is a ring at the doorbell.

It is possible that I may have spoiled the mood by breaking out the Rod Hull and Emu….

Because maybe a better reference would have been Julie Andrews in the Mary Poppins movie, hated by P. L. Travers, the character's creator, even more than Alan Moore despises the V For Vendetta film…

Because, as I suspected, though didn't actually know when writing this before, is that yes, Batman #11 is the first appearance of Verity Pennyworth.

She is the grand-niece of the late Alfred Pennyworth. And she, like he, is part of the Society Of The Midnight Key. And no, I don't know what that is. Though odds are we will learn pretty soon… and a majordomo for their major dojo. Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics today.

BATMAN #11

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026 BATMAN #12 CVR G JORGE JIMENEZ VERITY PENNYWORTH DESIGN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

SIX ASSASSINS. ONE CITY. COUNTLESS WAYS TO DIE! Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most. $5.99 8/5/2026

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