Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: society of the midnight key, Verity Pennyworth

Batman #12 Spoilers: Verity Pennyworth's Society Of The Midnight Key

Batman #12 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez: Verity Pennyworth and The Society Of The Midnight Key (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Batman #12 introduces Verity Pennyworth to Gotham, revealing her as a key new ally tied to Alfred’s legacy.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez unveil the Society of the Midnight Key.

Batman #12 hints the Society exists to protect heroes

Verity quickly embraces Bruce Wayne’s methods and may be crucial as multiple assassins converge on Gotham in Batman #12.

So Verity Pennyworth has arrived properly in the Batman comics, with today's Batman #12 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. As a member of the Society Of The Midnight Key. And what is that? Maybe reading the letter and paperwork, but externalising what you read as some mental dialogue with the person who wrote ir…

The Society Of The Midnight Key is basically… Kingsman? The Terry Pratchett Discworld clan of servants from Uberwald? A society of sidekicks and oracles?

They might come in handy… I guess. One gets killed, another one arrives to take their place.

Like waiting for the next elevator… that page is going to be on T-shirts by the end of the year, right? And as someone gets close enough to the Batman to cause some facial scarring…

…it's handy to have someone on hand to cover all that up. But how will Verity Pennyworth react to Bruce Wayne's more unusual way of doing things?

Turns out, basically, she's down with it. Indeed, she may have quite a few skills of her own when it comes to organisation, planning and spreadsheets of the many assassins now converging on Gotham…

BATMAN #12

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

SIX ASSASSINS. ONE CITY. COUNTLESS WAYS TO DIE! Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most. $4.99 8/5/2026

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