Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, Armageddon, Ben 10
Batman #12 Tops The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
Batman #12 with Verity Pennyworth tops the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday... was there any doubt?
Article Summary
- Batman #12 tops this week's 50 most anticipated comics, with Verity Pennyworth helping fuel major fan interest.
- DC dominates the upper ranks as Absolute Superman #22, Absolute Green Lantern #17, and Batgirl #22 surge.
- Marvel stays close behind with Amazing Spider-Man #34, Captain America #14, Uncanny X-Men #33, and more.
- The ranking draws from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday's releases.
It's Batman time this week, Absolute time, Spider-Man time, Armageddon time, Ben 10 time, Energon time, Queen In Black time and more in the fifty most anticipated comic books this week…
- Batman #12 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Superman #22 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Green Lantern #17 — DC Comics — $4.99
- The Amazing Spider-Man #34 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Captain America #14 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Uncanny X-Men #33 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Batgirl #22 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Fantastic Four #15 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Ben 10 #4 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight #7 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Iron Man #8 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- The Deadman #3 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Wade Wilson: Deadpool #7 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- JSA #22 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Queen in Black #2 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- M.A.S.K. #3 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Supergirl: Survive #3 — DC Comics — $4.99
- White Sky #5 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Adventures of Superman: Book of El #11 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #142 — Image Comics — $3.99
- DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: Metal Legion #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Sonic the Hedgehog #88 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Mary Jane: Face It, Tiger #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- What If…? Captain America #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Chachu #1 — Image Comics — $3.99
- X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Minor Arcana #17 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- She-Spawn #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Civil War: Unmasked #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Lost Fantasy #11 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Comics! The Magazine #6 — Other — $2.99
- The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Edition #3 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Gotham Academy: First Year #6 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Event Horizon: Inferno #4 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #5 — Image Comics — $3.99
- DC Connect #75 — DC Comics — $0.00
- Royals #5 — Image Comics — $4.99
- 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #2 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Neighborhood Watch #4 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Power Rangers: Green #1 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- TMNT: Journeys #12 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Mega Man X #5 — UDON — $4.99
- Masters of the Universe: Genesis #1 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
- Dick Tracy #19 — Mad Cave Studios — $4.99
- Marvel Tōkon: First Strike #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #4 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Dead Teenagers #5 — Oni Press — $4.99
- Conan & Dragonero #4 — Titan Comics — $4.99
- Fort Psycho #1 — Oni Press — $5.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?