Posted in: Avengers, Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, anticipated titles, Armageddon, Ben 10

Batman #12 Tops The Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Batman #12 with Verity Pennyworth tops the Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday... was there any doubt?

Article Summary Batman #12 tops this week's 50 most anticipated comics, with Verity Pennyworth helping fuel major fan interest.

DC dominates the upper ranks as Absolute Superman #22, Absolute Green Lantern #17, and Batgirl #22 surge.

Marvel stays close behind with Amazing Spider-Man #34, Captain America #14, Uncanny X-Men #33, and more.

The ranking draws from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday's releases.

It's Batman time this week, Absolute time, Spider-Man time, Armageddon time, Ben 10 time, Energon time, Queen In Black time and more in the fifty most anticipated comic books this week…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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