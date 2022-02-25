Batman #121 Preview: Batman and Lex Luthor, Best Friends Forever?

In this preview of Batman #121, Batman and Lex Luthor fight side-by-side against… Batman Inc.?! It's not like they have any choice in the matter. What bat-tricks does Batman have up his bat-sleeve? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #121

DC Comics

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jorge Molina

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises! In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman!

In Shops: 3/1/2022

SRP: $4.99

