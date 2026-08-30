Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titles, Batman #13

Batman #13 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Batman #13 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday, with Absolute Superman and Absolute Green Lantern right behind

Article Summary Batman #13 tops this Wednesday’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading a DC-heavy chart powered by Batman and Absolute titles.

Absolute Superman #23 and Absolute Green Lantern #18 follow Batman #13 as DC floods the list with key #1 launches.

Marvel’s biggest challenger to Batman #13 is Daredevil #6, with Captain America, Fantastic Four and Venom close behind.

League of Comic Geeks pull data shows Batman #13 anchoring fan interest, while Image and indie publishers add depth.

DC owns the opening stretch of the fifty most anticipated comic books out this Wednesday, with Batman #13, Absolute Superman #23 and Absolute Green Lantern #18, then floods the rest of the chart with new #1s, Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, Legion of Super-Heroes, Superman: The Stranger, plus the Absolute Batman reprints. Marvel leads with Daredevil, but has more mid-list Captain America, Fantastic Four, Venom and a cluster of specials and crossovers, Spider-Woman 50th, Black Panther/Namor, Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment. Image supplies depth rather than the peak, Rook: Exodus, two Scorched issues out on the same day as Todd McFarlane plays catch-up, while Dynamite, Boom!, Dark Horse, Oni, Bad Idea and Titan nibble at the edges with licensed and indie #1s. The result is a snapshot of a market still anchored by DC's Absolute and Batman engines, padded by long-running pull-list inertia, and dotted with launches and anniversary one-shots.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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