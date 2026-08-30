Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titles, Batman #13
Batman #13 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
Batman #13 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday, with Absolute Superman and Absolute Green Lantern right behind
Article Summary
- Batman #13 tops this Wednesday’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading a DC-heavy chart powered by Batman and Absolute titles.
- Absolute Superman #23 and Absolute Green Lantern #18 follow Batman #13 as DC floods the list with key #1 launches.
- Marvel’s biggest challenger to Batman #13 is Daredevil #6, with Captain America, Fantastic Four and Venom close behind.
- League of Comic Geeks pull data shows Batman #13 anchoring fan interest, while Image and indie publishers add depth.
DC owns the opening stretch of the fifty most anticipated comic books out this Wednesday, with Batman #13, Absolute Superman #23 and Absolute Green Lantern #18, then floods the rest of the chart with new #1s, Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, Legion of Super-Heroes, Superman: The Stranger, plus the Absolute Batman reprints. Marvel leads with Daredevil, but has more mid-list Captain America, Fantastic Four, Venom and a cluster of specials and crossovers, Spider-Woman 50th, Black Panther/Namor, Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment. Image supplies depth rather than the peak, Rook: Exodus, two Scorched issues out on the same day as Todd McFarlane plays catch-up, while Dynamite, Boom!, Dark Horse, Oni, Bad Idea and Titan nibble at the edges with licensed and indie #1s. The result is a snapshot of a market still anchored by DC's Absolute and Batman engines, padded by long-running pull-list inertia, and dotted with launches and anniversary one-shots.
- Batman #13 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Superman #23 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Green Lantern #18 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Daredevil #6 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Captain America #15 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Batgirl #23 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Fantastic Four #16 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Ben 10 #5 — Dynamite — $4.99
- The Deadman #4 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Teen Titans #1 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Doom Patrol #1 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Legion of Super-Heroes #1 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Rook: Exodus #11 — Image Comics — $3.99
- JSA #23 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Venom #261 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- M.A.S.K. #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Escape #9 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Superman: The Stranger #1 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Supergirl: Survive #4 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Crowbound #1 — Image Comics — $3.99
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #144 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- The Scorched #53 — Image Comics — $3.99
- The Scorched #54 — Image Comics — $3.99
- X-Men '97: Season Two #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Rogue Sun #35 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Batman / Superman / Weird Al: World's Weirdest #1 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Minor Arcana #18 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Black Panther / Namor: Doomed #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- She-Spawn #5 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment #1 — Marvel Comics — $8.99
- Marvel Zombies: War Zone #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Blood #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 4th Printing Daniel Warren Johnson — DC Comics — $6.99
- X-Men: Omega Red Dawn #1 — Marvel Comics — $6.99
- 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #3 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Warbird #1 — Bad Idea Comics — $5.99
- Royals #6 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Start Here: Batman (2011) #1 — DC Comics — $1.00
- Giant Robot Hellboy Returns #2 — Dark Horse Comics — $3.99
- Archie #1 — Oni Press — $4.99
- Save Now #4 — Bad Idea Comics — $5.99
- Hellraiser: Resurrections – New Wounds #1 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Red Sonja: She-Devil with a Sword #5 — Dynamite — $4.99
- Conan & Dragonero #5 — Titan Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Batman #1 12th Printing — DC Comics — $4.99
- Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers #2 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
- Sicko #2 — Ignition Press — $4.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?